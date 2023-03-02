Destiny 2 Lightfall “Not launching on Xbox Series X/S”: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The Destiny 2 Lightfall update seems to have introduced a fair amount of performance issues for the game across all major platforms, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

While there's a lot to unpack when it comes to Season of Defiance, not a lot of Guardians are able to enjoy the content due to the extensive number of bugs and errors in it.

One of the biggest issues with Destiny 2 right now is a bug that prevents the game from launching on the Xbox Series X/S. What makes it one of the more annoying issues to deal with is the fact that there are no permanent solutions to the problem, apart from a few temporary workarounds that the community has come up with.

Hence, today’s guide goes over some of the steps you can follow to deal with the Destiny 2 Lightfall “Not Launching error” on the Xbox Series X/S.

All you need to know about fixing the Destiny 2 Lighfall “Not launching on Xbox Series X/S” error

According to some community members, Destiny 2 Lightfall is crashing on the Microsoft console due to certain add-ons that are active on their platforms. These add-ons are interfering with the new update, which is why the game keeps crashing on the Xbox Series X/S.

There is no permanent solution to the issue unless Bungie comes up with a patch that looks to fix it. However, for a temporary workaround to the problem, you can follow the steps below:

When on the Xbox home screen, press the Xbox button and then select Destiny 2 from your existing game list. However, make sure that the game is not open in the background. Otherwise, the step will not work, and it might corrupt certain files in the installation directory instead.

Now, you must press the menu button after selecting the game and choose “Manage game and add-ons.” Here, you will find all the DLCs that are installed under Destiny 2 on your platform.

You will be required to uncheck some of the add-ons there so that it does not cause issues with the latest Lightfall update. Here are the ones that you must disable: Forsaken: Black Armory, Forsaken: Joker’s Wild, Forsaken: Penumbra, Forsaken: Annual Pass, Expansion I: Curse of Osiris, and Expansion II: Warmind.

After disabling them, you must “Save Changes” and launch the game once again.

If you disable some of the existing DLC content, you will not be able to access them once you launch the game again. This is one of the trade-offs for this method. For now, deleting some of the content will not fix the Lightfall start-up issues that many have been facing on their Xbox Series X/S.

The best solution for this issue is to wait for an update. The Lightfall expansion seems to be causing a fair bit of performance issues across all the platforms, and Bungie is aware of it. Hence, it’s more than likely that the developer will deploy an update addressing the problem in the coming week.

