How to redeem the Radiant Reveille Emblem in Destiny 2 Lightfall

With the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion currently live, Guardians will now be able to get their hands on several new cosmetics, including the Radiant Reveille Emblem, once they've updated the shooter game.

Season of Defiance is one of the most highly anticipated expansions that the player base has been eagerly looking forward to for quite some time. When it comes to added content, there is a brand new campaign, a new Season Pass, along with a large number of playable game modes.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Season of Defiance arrives today.



bung.ie/defiance The Witness and Calus have extended their grasp beyond Neptune and begun their invasion of Earth. The line must be drawn here.Season of Defiance arrives today. The Witness and Calus have extended their grasp beyond Neptune and begun their invasion of Earth. The line must be drawn here.Season of Defiance arrives today.bung.ie/defiance https://t.co/wLvNCHfTl8

Additionally, Lightfall has introduced a few overhauls to certain systems in the game to bring a fresh perspective to some of its core mechanics.

Emblems are some of the most sought-after cosmetic features in Destiny 2, which allows your profile to stand out from the rest of the Guardians out there. Lightfall players will now be able to obtain a new set of appealing nameplates and backgrounds.

One such Emblem that you can get your hands on in this newly released expansion is the Radiant Reveille. Today’s guide will go over what you will be required to do to redeem the Radiant Reveille Emblem on your profile in Destiny 2.

Obtaining the Radiant Reveille Emblem in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Unfortunately, the Radiant Reveille Emblem isn't a free cosmetic that you can obtain in Destiny 2 Lightfall. To do so, you will first be required to get your hands on the 'Destiny 2: Lightfall Original Soundtrack Digital Edition' from the Bungie Store, where it's currently available for the price of $10.00 USD.

Once you've purchased this edition, you will then be sent a download link to the email address that you've provided, along with the soundtrack list as well as a code that lets you redeem the Radiant Reveille Emblem. After you successfully obtain the code, these are the steps that you must take to obtain this exclusive item:

Once you have the code, make your way to the official Bungie code redemption website by clicking here. You will then be given the option to sign into your account, where you can choose any one of the available options that fit your requirements the best.

At this point, you'll receive a box to enter the code. You can either manually type in the Radiant Reveille Emblem code, or copy and paste it directly from the email that you've received.

After entering the code, you will then be required to click on the Redeem button in order to obtain your rewards. Once done, it will automatically be made available in your Destiny 2 profile.

However, keep in mind that the soundtrack link and this emblem redeem code aren't items that you will be able to get your hands on as soon as you purchase the Digital Deluxe edition of the game. It will most likely take about 24 hours or more to reflect in your email. If you don't receive it right away, you will have to wait for some time before the code is made available to you.

Poll : 0 votes