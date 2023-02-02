How to get Destiny 2 Lightfall Collector's Edition emblems for free? 

Aside from multiple changes scheduled for release with Destiny 2 Lightfall, players can acquire additional merch by ordering the Collector's Edition. The price tag for the CE version is 250$, including a Pouka figurine, lore books involving Vanguard, Caiatl, and mini-lithograph and vinyl sticker items.

Consumers from the community shared some images of their purchase of the Collector Edition, including five emblem codes. While one of these codes cannot be obtained, the other four have already been decoded from a puzzle given within multiple lore books.

The following article lists the emblem codes that everyone can redeem right now. Please note that the emblems will only appear in-game after the Lightfall expansion goes live.

Destiny 2 Lightfall emblem codes from Collector's Edition and how to acquire them

The codes in question here are similar to ones found within the Beyond Light and The Witch Queen Collector's Edition from Years 4 and 5. Some of the emblems from previous versions include Sneer of the Oni, Cryonautics, Liminal Nadir, Countdown to Convergence, and many more. Codes for all these codes and more can be found further below in the article.

Destiny 2 Lightfall CE codes that have been decoded are as follows:

YAA-37T-FCN.

993-H3H-M6K.

XVK-RLA-RAM.

J6P-9YH-LLP.

The following points should help you redeem the codes via Bungie's official website and in-game:

Head to Bungie's official code redemption page by clicking on this link.

Copy one of the links given above.

Log in using your credentials for the platforms you play in.

Paste the code under the "Enter your code" section.

Click on "Redeem" to send the emblem inside your game.

The message "Success! Destiny 2 Emblem - name" will confirm your code redemption.

Redeem code for Lightfall CE emblem (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned earlier, the emblems mentioned above won't become visible in-game until Destiny 2 Lightfall releases on February 28. Once it comes out, you can find them by following these steps:

Head inside the game and open your inventory.

Head to the Collections tab.

Click on the Flair option.

Go to the General tab and your redeemed emblems can be found in this section.

Additional details on how all the emblem codes were decoded can be found in the Reddit post below. Bungie usually hands out a series of lore books to those who pre-purchase Destiny 2 Lightfall Collector's Edition copy. Within the lore books, the aforementioned codes were found.

For example, the first code mentioned above was found at the back of all three lore books. Placing them all together formed the redemption code as shown above.

All available free codes for Destiny 2 right now

General tab for emblem (Image via Bungie)

The following codes are available right now for players to redeem on Bungie's official website:

Heliotrope Warren: L7T-CVV-3RD.

Cryonautics: RA9-XPH-6KJ.

Tangled Web: PKH-JL6-L4R.

Be True: ML3-FD4-ND6.

The Visionary: XFV-KHP-N97.

Cоняшник: JVG-VNT-GGG.

Sequence Flourish: 7D4-PKR-MD7.

Shadow's Light: F99-KPX-NCF.

Crushed Gamma: D97-YCX-7JK.

Classy Order: YRC-C3D-YNC.

Sneer of the Oni: 6LJ-GH7-TPA.

Future in Shadow: 7LV-GTK-T7J.

Countdown to Convergence: PHV-6LF-9CP.

Galilean Excursion: JYN-JAA-Y7D.

Liminal Nadir: VA7-L7H-PNC.

Some of the codes mentioned above were a part of Beyond Light and The Witch Queen Collector's Editions.

Poll : 0 votes