Bungie announces Anarchy buff among other weapon archetypes for Destiny 2 Lightfall 

Destiny 2 has been running with a fixed meta ever since the start of The Witch Queen. With the release of each subclass 3.0, both old and new weapons have been playing different roles based on elements. However, players have forgotten some of the age-old Exotics consisting of fewer damage outputs compared to Legendary weapons.

Bungie's recent blog post announced some major changes to both Exotic weapons and Legendary archetypes. Most of them will be implemented with Lightfall expansion, reportedly in the upcoming Season 20. Typically, this will also pave the way for additional load-outs with new build crafting and mods.

All weapon archetype buffs coming with Destiny 2 Lightfall (2023)

Players will be able to change and customize the color of their weapon reticles. Hence, aiming for something within the weapon's effective range will change color. While this was a useful visual aid on the console, Bungie will be making it more global by adding the feature on PC as well.

Machine Guns, most Kinetic weapons, Heavy Grenade Launchers

Linear Fusion Rifles, Exotic Weapons

Perk updates: Eager Edge, Veist Stinger, and more



In terms of changes to different weapon archetypes, the following points list everything that has been confirmed by Bungie for Lightfall:

Linear Fusion Rifle damage was reduced against bosses and vehicles by 15%. However, Sleeper Simulant and Queenbreaker will not be affected.

Machine Gun damage will be increased by 10%, with the following TTK (time-to-kill) across different archetypes:

High-Impact Frame: 0.67 seconds to 0.5 seconds.

Rapid-Fire Frame: 0.53 seconds to 0.47 seconds.

Adaptive Frame: Unchanged from 0.53 seconds.

Increased reserve ammo by 50% at 0 inventory stat, and 20% at 100 inventory stat.

Note from Bungie regarding inventory stat: Inventory stat is a 0-100 value behind the scenes. This is presented as the actual number of rounds in-game, but you can take this to mean that low reserves Machine Guns get a big boost, while large reserves Machine Guns get a smaller boost.

Next, Heavy Grenade Launchers has been the highlight of the blog post, where every weapon will have their damage increased by 20% against bosses and vehicles, alongside 40% against minors. This includes the Anarchy Exotic Grenade Launcher as well.

Lastly, Kinetic weapons will have the following changes:

Kinetic Primary weapon damage multiplier increased from 1.05 to 1.1.

Kinetic Special weapon damage multiplier increased from 1.05 to 1.15.

Kinetic slot Stasis weapons no longer have the 5% damage bonus vs. unshielded targets in PvE.

Bungie has also confirmed a Kinetic damage type perk for Destiny 2 Lightfall.

