How to get the Jade's Burrow emblem in Destiny 2 (2023) 

Destiny 2 players can get their hands on a brand new emblem ahead of the lunar year in 2023. Since emblems have been a prominent part of a player's inventory and aesthetics, Bungie is giving everyone a chance to celebrate the year of the Rabbit. Due to this, the emblem itself includes a small icon of a rabbit, with shades of red and yellow.

The following article will showcase the process of acquiring emblem codes in general, and how to obtain the special Chinese New Year emblem. Additionally, the company will also be adding multiple new items to the Eververse store, alongside a unique red envelope filled with Bright Dust.

Players can expect these rewards to stay in-game until the end of January.

Jade's Burrow emblem and how to get it in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph (2023)

The redemption code for Jade's Burrow Chinese New Year emblem is as follows:

TNN-DKM-6LG

You can choose to copy and paste the code within the "code redemption page" on Bungie's official website. The following steps should help clear out any confusion when it comes to redeeming emblem codes:

Head over to Bungie's official code redemption page by clicking on this link.

Log in using the credentials based on the platform you play the game in.

Paste the emblem code given above under the section that says "Enter Your Code".

Once done, head back to your game and select any one of your playable characters.

Go to your inventory, followed by the Collections tab.

Click on the Flair section.

Look under the "General" tab.

The Jade's Burrow emblem should be available for pickup from here.

Jade's Burrow emblem in-game (Image via Destiny 2)

To equip the emblem, simply head back to your inventory, followed by the appearance screen. The first option on the left-hand side should allow you to set up your newly acquired emblem in Destiny 2. Even if you dismantle the emblem at any point in time, you can choose to re-acquire it from the same location within the game.

As mentioned earlier, Bungie is preparing for additional celebrations regarding the Chinese New Year in Destiny 2. According to the most recent press release on Bungie's official website, they state the following:

To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, a new Exotic Ghost, Ship, Sparrow, and a festive ornament for the Riskrunner are available in the Eververse store today. Players can also find a red envelope filled with free bright dust waiting for them in the Eververse store, available until the end of January.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn "Players can also find a red envelope filled with free bright dust waiting for them in the Eververse store, available until the end of January" "Players can also find a red envelope filled with free bright dust waiting for them in the Eververse store, available until the end of January"

Hence, with the weekly reset, you should be able to get ornaments on weapons and lots of special items in the Eververse store. While the amount of Bright Dust that will drop from the red envelope is unknown, players can redeem it from the same shop before January ends.

All free Destiny 2 emblem codes for January 2023

The following are the emblem codes available in January 2023 so far:

9LX-7YC-6TX: Telesto Emblem

Telesto Emblem R9J-79M-J6C: National Coming Out Day Emblem

National Coming Out Day Emblem ML3-FD4-ND9: Trans Pride Emblem

Trans Pride Emblem JVG-VNT-GGG: Ukraine Support Emblem

Ukraine Support Emblem D97-YCX-7JK: Crushed Gamma

Crushed Gamma VA7-L7H-PNC: Liminal Nadir

Liminal Nadir PKH-JL6-L4R: Tangled Web

Tangled Web F99-KPX-NCF: Shadow’s Light

Shadow’s Light 6LJ-GH7-TPA: Sneer of the Oni

Sneer of the Oni PHV-6LF-9CP: Countdown to Convergence

Countdown to Convergence L7T-CVV-3RD: Heliotrope Warren

Heliotrope Warren 3VF-LGC-RLX: Insula Thesauraria

Insula Thesauraria 7CP-94V-LFP: Lone Focus, Jagged Edge

Lone Focus, Jagged Edge 7D4-PKR-MD7: Sequence Flourish

Sequence Flourish 7F9-767-F74: Sign of the Finite

Sign of the Finite 7LV-GTK-T7J: Future In Shadow

Future In Shadow A7L-FYC-44X: Flames of Forgotten Truth

Flames of Forgotten Truth FJ9-LAM-67F: Binding Focus

Binding Focus JD7-4CM-HJG: Illusion of Light

Illusion of Light JDT-NLC-JKM: Ab Aeterno

Ab Aeterno JNX-DMH-XLA: Field of Light

Field of Light JYN-JAA-Y7D: Galilean Excursion

Galilean Excursion ML3-FD4-ND9: Be True

Be True N3L-XN6-PXF: The Reflective Proof

The Reflective Proof RA9-XPH-6KJ: Cryonautics

Cryonautics X4C-FGX-MX3: Note of Conquest

Note of Conquest X9F-GMA-H6D: The Unimagined Plane

The Unimagined Plane XFV-KHP-N97: The Visionary

The Visionary YRC-C3D-YNC: Spicy Ramen Emblem

To redeem the Destiny 2 codes, players can follow the same steps mentioned above.

Poll : 0 votes