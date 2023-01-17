How to get the Jade's Burrow emblem in Destiny 2 (2023) 

Destiny 2 players can get their hands on a brand new emblem ahead of the lunar year in 2023. Since emblems have been a prominent part of a player's inventory and aesthetics, Bungie is giving everyone a chance to celebrate the year of the Rabbit. Due to this, the emblem itself includes a small icon of a rabbit, with shades of red and yellow.
The following article will showcase the process of acquiring emblem codes in general, and how to obtain the special Chinese New Year emblem. Additionally, the company will also be adding multiple new items to the Eververse store, alongside a unique red envelope filled with Bright Dust.
Players can expect these rewards to stay in-game until the end of January.
Jade's Burrow emblem and how to get it in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph (2023)
The redemption code for Jade's Burrow Chinese New Year emblem is as follows:
TNN-DKM-6LG
You can choose to copy and paste the code within the "code redemption page" on Bungie's official website. The following steps should help clear out any confusion when it comes to redeeming emblem codes:
- Head over to Bungie's official code redemption page by clicking on this link.
- Log in using the credentials based on the platform you play the game in.
- Paste the emblem code given above under the section that says "Enter Your Code".
- Once done, head back to your game and select any one of your playable characters.
- Go to your inventory, followed by the Collections tab.
- Click on the Flair section.
- Look under the "General" tab.
- The Jade's Burrow emblem should be available for pickup from here.
To equip the emblem, simply head back to your inventory, followed by the appearance screen. The first option on the left-hand side should allow you to set up your newly acquired emblem in Destiny 2. Even if you dismantle the emblem at any point in time, you can choose to re-acquire it from the same location within the game.
As mentioned earlier, Bungie is preparing for additional celebrations regarding the Chinese New Year in Destiny 2. According to the most recent press release on Bungie's official website, they state the following:
To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, a new Exotic Ghost, Ship, Sparrow, and a festive ornament for the Riskrunner are available in the Eververse store today. Players can also find a red envelope filled with free bright dust waiting for them in the Eververse store, available until the end of January.
Hence, with the weekly reset, you should be able to get ornaments on weapons and lots of special items in the Eververse store. While the amount of Bright Dust that will drop from the red envelope is unknown, players can redeem it from the same shop before January ends.
All free Destiny 2 emblem codes for January 2023
The following are the emblem codes available in January 2023 so far:
- 9LX-7YC-6TX: Telesto Emblem
- R9J-79M-J6C: National Coming Out Day Emblem
- ML3-FD4-ND9: Trans Pride Emblem
- JVG-VNT-GGG: Ukraine Support Emblem
- D97-YCX-7JK: Crushed Gamma
- VA7-L7H-PNC: Liminal Nadir
- PKH-JL6-L4R: Tangled Web
- F99-KPX-NCF: Shadow’s Light
- 6LJ-GH7-TPA: Sneer of the Oni
- PHV-6LF-9CP: Countdown to Convergence
- L7T-CVV-3RD: Heliotrope Warren
- 3VF-LGC-RLX: Insula Thesauraria
- 7CP-94V-LFP: Lone Focus, Jagged Edge
- 7D4-PKR-MD7: Sequence Flourish
- 7F9-767-F74: Sign of the Finite
- 7LV-GTK-T7J: Future In Shadow
- A7L-FYC-44X: Flames of Forgotten Truth
- FJ9-LAM-67F: Binding Focus
- JD7-4CM-HJG: Illusion of Light
- JDT-NLC-JKM: Ab Aeterno
- JNX-DMH-XLA: Field of Light
- JYN-JAA-Y7D: Galilean Excursion
- ML3-FD4-ND9: Be True
- N3L-XN6-PXF: The Reflective Proof
- RA9-XPH-6KJ: Cryonautics
- X4C-FGX-MX3: Note of Conquest
- X9F-GMA-H6D: The Unimagined Plane
- XFV-KHP-N97: The Visionary
- YRC-C3D-YNC: Spicy Ramen Emblem
To redeem the Destiny 2 codes, players can follow the same steps mentioned above.