Where to buy Nike Air Huarache Craft “Lunar New Year” shoes? Everything we know so far 

Nike’s 2023 roster teases new shoe releases almost every day, and the most recent addition to this squad is the freshly designed Nike Air Huarache Craft "Lunar New Year" variation. The latest colorway is dressed in multicolored overlays with a basic white and sail foundation.

The upcoming Air Huarache Craft “Lunar New Year” colorway is all set to make its debut in 2023. Although the official release date is being kept under wraps by the shoe manufacturer, these chunky colorful shoes will be purchasable from the online as well as offline outlets of Nike, SNKRS app, and a couple of other select retail chains. Stay tuned for the pricing details of these sneakers.

Nike Air Huarache Craft “Lunar New Year” will arrive just in time for Chinese New Year celebrations

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Lunar New Year colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The distinctive and eye-catching design of the Nike Air Huarache, which was originally developed to dominate footraces, has been a reliable pillar in the Nike lineup.

While crafting the shoe, Tinker Hatfield, the brand's vice president of design and special operations, set out to create a running gear that was "drawn to the basic necessities." He envisioned a lightweight, almost simple aesthetic that would highlight the technology instead of the Swoosh logos.

Even the Swoosh label acknowledged that after its 1991 launch, the Air Huarache received varying responses. The novel shape, which was esthetically different from any other shoe Nike had produced up to that point, was the deciding factor when it came to customer reactions. Although the absence of the legendary Swoosh insignia divides opinion, there is no questioning its effectiveness and comfort.

The silhouette eventually cemented a distinctive status for itself in the sneaker scene, and in 2021, it celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Take a closer look at the heel counters and toe tops of the new Nike Air Huarache Craft shoes (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh label pays special attention to the Lunar New Year festivities every year, and has so far incorporated the Chinese holiday onto the Dunk High, Air Max TW, and Air Max 90 Futura. The Nike Air Huarache Craft is the next model to adopt the aforementioned multi-color scheme, broadening its outreach across the various AIR-infused tooling of its large array of silhouettes.

In the latest silhouette, a neutral-toned color scheme covers the clean, white heel counters, mudguards, and wavy tops - underlined by a broad cream layer - before delving into the Eastern-inspired designs used.

The "Sail" sole unit is covered underneath, further securing the overall design. The orange Swoosh that is embellished on the forefoot contrasts sharply with the pull tabs as well as heel counters that are speckled in jet-black.

The speckled prints emerge from just below the restrained panels and peek through the neoprene sock design and heels. In addition, an orange suede tab, as well as a micro white Swoosh are placed on the collar areas.

Be on the lookout for a brand new Nike Air Huarache Craft “Lunar New Year” variant that will hit the shelves next year. If you surely want to get your hands on these sneakers, then sign up to Nike’s official website to stay posted on the release dates and other details of these upcoming Huarache pairs.

