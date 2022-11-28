Where to buy Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High shoes? Release date and more details explored 

Oregon’s Nike is a collaborative powerhouse, and to revamp its SB Dunk High silhouette, the brand recently teamed up with Run The Jewels, a popular hip-hop duo. The two parties' jointly created sneakers will be offered in pink and black colors.

The Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High shoes are set to launch next year. As of now, the release date for the sneakers is April 20, 2023. Reports suggest that on the day of Killer Mike’s birthday (April 20), the shoes will be dropped in the market. The sneakers will be offered online as well as at physical outlets of Nike and a slew of its partnering retail chains.

Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High shoes will arrive in pink makeup and black underlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Instagram/@yankeekicks)

The Swoosh label has sneakerheads eagerly awaiting the release dates planned for 2023. With notable partnerships for the SB Dunk collection next year involving Jarritos, Fly Streetwear and Run The Jewels, Nike's SB segment continues to create waves.

Although Swoosh has a lot more in store for everyone in the coming year, fans got a close-up look at Run The Jewels' SB Dunk High after its unveiling last week, accompanied by the SB Dunk Low.

Not long ago, some popular sneaker insiders like @masterchefian and @yankeekicks shared some early images of the Dunk High shoe. The first look revealed that the pair will be clothed in pink overlays and have a black base. These dual-toned shoes will also come embellished with yellow accents.

The Nike SB creative team incorporated dramatic graphic elements in their sneakers' design to fit the artists' high-intensity performances and bass-heavy tracks.

Pony hair has been used to create the toppings, which are completely covered in a vibrant fuchsia color. Black is used for the toe boxes, quarters, and collar areas. Moreover, the black leather tongue flaps are topped with matching fuchsia pink lace sets that wrap up the uppers.

The shoe company has revamped the Swooshes on the sneakers with tonal jeweled patterns and applied a metallic gold jewel lace dubrae that screams the music group's name. When looking at the footwear more closely, stash pockets can be noticed under the tongue and the inscription "RUN THE JEWELS" can be found on the SB Dunk High's collar's concealed side.

On the rear, the back heel counters are highlighted with yellow pull tabs. These tabs are sewn into black leather underlays that cover the heels completely.

Here's a detailed look at the toe tops and materials used for making the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@yankeekicks)

Rounding out the footwear is a black midsole that is neatly glued to the fuchsia-pink outer sole units placed underneath it.

Keep an eye out for the collaborative Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High shoes that are expected to arrive in April next year. Sneaker enthusiasts who want to buy them must sign up on Nike’s official website to get quick updates on these upcoming bejeweled high-top sneakers.

In addition to the aforementioned SB Dunk High shoe, the duo also gave a bright-colored makeover to the low-cut variant. The collab’s SB Dunk Low is dressed in blue suede overlays. These sneakers are also expected to be launched on April 20, 2023, as well. Stick around for the pricing details of this joint release.

