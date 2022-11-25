5 best Nike Air Force 1 colorways released for 40th anniversary celebrations of the sneaker model

Nike offers new and innovative sneaker designs quite often, but there are only a few, such as Air Force 1 and Dunk Low shoes, that have received innumerable colorways and modifications ever since their induction into the Swoosh catalog.

For those who don’t know, the former is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Although the year is about to end, Nike has made it unforgettable for Air Force 1 enthusiasts by giving them a new makeover almost every week.

The Air Force 1 was the earliest hoop-inspired sneaker designed by Nike to incorporate its Air technology. The silhouette was designed by Bruce Kilgore and soon became a household name for the sneaker world. Buyers who are planning to add a new pair of these shoes to their footwear collection can scroll down to see five of the best Nike Air Force 1 sneaker releases of this year.

Nike Air Force 1 “Little Accra” and four more colorways that commemorated the sneaker model’s 40th anniversary

1) WMNS Air Force 1 ’07 Premium “History of Logos – Team Red”

Take a closer look at these burgundy AF1 Low shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

A burgundy version of Nike's Air Force 1 Low arrived in a shade similar to red wine. This shoe debuted on October 20, 2022, at the price of $150 per pair. Moreover, these women’s exclusive footwear editions are purchasable from Nike’s online stores.

The pair pulled up in an outer made entirely of burgundy leather. The variant also involves multiple Nike Checks and markings that represent the many variations of the Swoosh's Air emblems. While a gold lace dubrae and gold-plated eyelets enhance the silhouette, the sole unit that is made of all-white rubber completes the entire look.

2) Nike Air Force 1 Low “Malachite”

Here's a detailed look at the Malachite sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Malachite” arrived in the sneaker market on October 13, 2022. These low-tops were marked with a $130 price tag and were sold by Nike’s online stores in various sizes.

The iconic "Sail" toned top of this Nike Air Force 1 Low is composed of tumbled leather. While this shoe may appear basic at first sight, the details bring out the charm of the silhouette. In recognition of the sneaker's 40th birthday, a little stamped "40" encircled by star symbols can be seen on the heel counter.

The "Malachite" leather, the gold eyelets, and the lace dubrae work well together to give the sneakers a noble appearance. Finalizing the complete look is the "82-22" print on the insole, which is a tribute to the sneaker's earlier history.

3) Nike Air Force 1 Low “Little Accra”

Take a closer look at the Little Accra colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike goes further into the streets of New York City for their most significant inspiration as they commemorate the 40th anniversary of Air Force 1 this year. Thousands of immigrants from Ghana live in New York City, many of whom have been there since the 80s and 90s.

This anniversary edition was officially launched on August 12, 2022. Each adult-size pair was sold for $140 via Nike’s e-commerce stores. They were also available in toddler, pre-school, and grade school sizing options.

The product features superior leather coated in an eye-catching color scheme of red, burgundy, yellow, and rust orange, which is embellished with an elaborate tapestry. Moreover, gold gilt elements accentuate the pair to give the silhouette an opulent appearance.

The phrase "Little Accra" is sewn in gold at the heel to exemplify the neighborhood in the Bronx around 167th Street that many Ghanaians call home. Colorful insoles with phrases such as "Sharing Stories" and "Building Community," alongside golden lace dubraes with Ghanian motifs, spice up the whole look.

4) Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Our Force 1”

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

This mid-cut variant of AF1 arrived on June 29, 2022, at a retail price tag of $110 for each pair. Both Nike’s SNKRS app and some other authorized retailers offer these footwear designs.

The pair has a Black and Pale Ivory color combination and is made of black leather across the shoe, along with crocodile-skin elements. The ankle straps are stitched with "Air Force 1 Since 1982," and the tongues are marked with "Anniversary Edition." Additionally, the shoes have visible white tailoring, distinctive prints on the insoles, a white midsole, and a black rubber outer sole unit to finish off the design.

5) Nike Air Force 1 High ’07

Take a closer look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

This brilliantly designed Air Force 1 High was dropped on May 17, 2022, with a price tag of $135 for each pair. These high-tops were sold by the Swoosh’s official webstores alongside a few other retail partners.

Various symbols, including stars, dots, triangles, circles, and plus signs, are embossed on this Nike Air Force 1 High PRM, which boasts a composite structure composed of synthetic, leather, and mesh elements. Subtle neutrals are utilized for mid-panel, straps, and lace sets, whereas blue leather is employed to outfit the eyestays and profile swooshes. Mini Nike logos give the pair another boost. The last design element is a full translucent trademark AF1 outer sole unit down below.

These were just a few of the many Air Force 1 shoes that have joined the silhouette’s catalog this year. Although we have seen lesser AF1 High launches, the low-tops and mid-cut variants have added a wide assortment for their fans.

Interested purchasers can still buy some of the aforementioned pairs from Nike’s online store or SNKRS app, alongside some trusted resellers.

Poll : 0 votes