Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘07 Premium “Little Accra” edition? Price, release date and more details explored 

Nike Air Force 1 Low is getting ready to celebrate its 40th anniversary with the Ghanaian community based in New York. The shoe label has created a fresh colorway for its legendary silhouette, which pays homage to the people and culture of the Ghanaian contingent residing in New York. The upcoming celebratory pair, dubbed “Little Accra,” is set to rock the footwear market in August this year.

The latest Nike Air Force 1 Low “Little Accra” sneaker edition is slated to arrive on August 12, 2022, at 7:30 pm. This brilliantly designed footwear will be released with varying size options, including adults, big kids and little kids.

While the adult sizes are marked at $140 for each pair, the big kids and little kids versions will be traded for $95 and $70, respectively. The Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other selected stores will offer these footwear pieces.

Nike Air Force 1 Low will arrive in Little Accra makeup, a nod to New York-based Ghanaian community

Take a closer look at the impending Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has been dominating the sneaker market with new designs and styles for its Air Force 1 silhouette, particularly its low-cut variant. Colorways like “Triple White,” “LA Flea,” “Boricua,” and “Coconut” are only a few of the many low-cut releases of 2022. With that being said, we are now viewing a fresh colorblocking, namely “Little Accra,” which is a tribute to the Ghanaian community in New York.

The rich heritage of the Nike Air Force 1 Premium silhouette is described by the label as:

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

dopekiksyo @dopekiksyo Nike Air Force 1 Low “Little Accra” Releases August 12th bit.ly/2M4HXbq Nike Air Force 1 Low “Little Accra” Releases August 12th bit.ly/2M4HXbq https://t.co/HJD7lhk4p9

Nike also mentioned how it will incorporate numerous facets of the New York-based Ghanaian community in the upcoming shoe design:

“A mix of real and synthetic leather, satin overlays and premium embroidery combine to celebrate the people and culture of New York City’s Ghanaian community. While embroidered backtabs honor Little Accra, a heavily Ghanaian enclave in the Bronx, metallic dubraes and graphics on the insoles encourage sharing stories and building community.”

The impending variant features a leather backdrop, beautifully coupled with satiny and velvety overlays. The uppers of the footwear are topped with Habanero Red and Coconut toned elements, which are placed alternately all over. Hues of orange, black, gold and yellow also play an equally important part in accentuating the desired footwear design.

AfrobeatsFacts.com @Afrobeats_Facts will release a Community Recipe “Little Accra” at The Air Force 1 40th Anniversary to honor Little Accra, a heavily Ghanaian enclave in the Bronx. Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium "Little Accra" releases on August 12th. @NikeNYC will release a Community Recipe “Little Accra” at The Air Force 1 40th Anniversary to honor Little Accra, a heavily Ghanaianenclave in the Bronx. Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium "Little Accra" releases on August 12th. 🌍@NikeNYC will release a Community Recipe “Little Accra” at The Air Force 1 40th Anniversary to honor Little Accra, a heavily Ghanaian🇬🇭 enclave in the Bronx. Nike Air Force 1 '07 Premium "Little Accra" releases on August 12th. https://t.co/nSmGQXznWf

The perforated toe caps, fashioned with white leathers, boast satiny red mudguards outlining them. These red satiny toppings are also added to the heels and medial sides of the pair. Right next to the toes are orange tongue flaps sporting “Nike Air Force 1” branding tag, accompanied by the “Anniversary Edition” lettering underneath.

What’s more, the leathery red eyelets are added to hold the coconut white lace fasteners in place. This is accompanied by gold aglets, which further accentuate the appearance. The most attractive part of these shoes is the intricate and premium gold embroidery that sits on the laterals as well as the heel counters of these sneakers.

Furthermore, the inner linings are executed perfectly with bright yellow and the footbed is topped with printed insoles. The wordings “Building Community” and “Sharing Stories” are stamped on each shoe.

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Air Force 1 Low “Little Accra” Releases August 12th＞＞



Nike Air Force 1 Low “Little Accra”

Color: Habanero Red/Coconut Milk

Style Code: DV4463-600

Release Date: August 12, 2022

Price: $140 Nike Air Force 1 Low “Little Accra” Releases August 12th＞＞Nike Air Force 1 Low “Little Accra”Color: Habanero Red/Coconut MilkStyle Code: DV4463-600Release Date: August 12, 2022Price: $140 https://t.co/RMDYHietI0

Contrasting velvety black elements are then placed on the heel tabs. These tabs are once again embellished with gold designs featuring the eponymous “Little Accra” lettering. Ultimately, the white sole units finish off the aesthetic of these footwear pieces.

Save the date for this Nike Air Force 1 “Little Accra” colorway, dropping on August 12, 2022. Coming in multiple size options, fans can get the adult size for $140, while big kids and little kids versions will be available for $95 and $70, respectively. You can buy them online from the Nike’s SNKRS app or other partnering retail sellers following their launch.

