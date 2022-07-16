Where to buy Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker collection? Price, release date, and more details explored

The Virgil Abloh-designed Louis Vuitton (LV) x Nike Air Force 1 pairs are among the most coveted sneaker releases of 2022. The first drop, which has now been announced, will include nine different iterations of Nike’s iconic shoe.

Previously, the acclaimed Damier-printed style of the collaborative Air Force 1 silhouette was released with only 200 pairs in stock, each of which fetched a whopping $126,500 on average. The limited edition pairs were auctioned at Sotheby’s auction in February 2022.

The upcoming nine designs of Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 footwear collection will release to the public on July 19, 2022. The exclusive pairs will drop on the luxury house's official website.

From what we know so far, the prices for the low-top variants will begin from $2,750 while the mid-cut variants will be priced at $3,450 and above. The pairs will be available in US 3.5 to US 18 sizes.

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh is a heartfelt tribute to the iconic shoe during its 40th anniversary year

LV x Nike Air Force 1 Multicolor patchwork and Met Gold colorways (Image via Louis Vuitton)

Former creative director of LV Virgil Abloh was a longtime collaborator of Nike. He revamped many beloved silhouettes of the shoe label over the years, including Nike’s Air Presto, Air Max 97, Air Max 90, and Zoom Fly.

The first drop of the collaborative collection will offer nine colorways of the iconic shoe, following the creative vision of the late Virgil Abloh. The upcoming colorways are dubbed as:

Met Gold/Baroque Brown/Black White/Team Royal Blue White/Comet Red White/Gym Green Triple White (low-tops) Black/Anthracite Sail/Multicolor Met Silver/Black/Dark Purple Dusk/Topaz Gold Triple White (mid-cut)

LV x Nike Air Force 1 Sail Multicolor variant (Image via Louis Vuitton)

The Met Gold variant is completely wrapped in gold overlays and debossed with the iconic LV logo all over. The gold contrasts against the dark brown midsoles and black outer sole units. LV’s website describes the Met Gold variant as follows:

“This sneaker in metallic gold canvas embossed with the Monogram pattern is part of the Louis Vuitton and Nike "Air Force 1" by Virgil Abloh collection.”

The Sail shoes, on the other hand, are fashioned with Damier leather and boasts the signature LV checkered pattern all across the uppers. The luxury label describes the Sail Multicolor Mid shoe as:

“This mid-top model comes in Damier leather, which replicates the look of Damier Azur canvas, and is printed with asymmetric Louis Vuitton graffiti created by the artist Ghusto Leone.”

The assortment also includes three dual-toned variants of the Air Force 1 Low silhouette, namely Team Royal Blue, Comet Red, and Gym Green, all of which combine with white for their respective designs.

While the white leathers are embossed with LV insignia, the colored canvases feature prints of the luxury label. LV said the following about the two-toned sneakers:

“This bicolor, low-top model comes in a trompe-l'oeil canvas executed in printed Monogram leather and Monogram-embossed calf leather.”

The monotone styles created by Abloh include Triple White lows and mids, and Black Anthracite low-tops. The white variants are constructed using calf leather, whereas the black ones are made with black suede calf leather. Both these shoes are embossed with LV logos all across the uppers.

LV x Nike Air Force 1 Black Anthracite and Triple White colorways (Image via Louis Vuitton)

The Black Anthracite version of Air Force 1 is described on the official site as:

“Crafted from black suede calf leather embossed with the iconic Monogram pattern, this sneaker belongs to the Louis Vuitton and Nike "Air Force 1" by Virgil Abloh collection.”

Lastly, the multicolored Met Silver/Black/Dark Purple Dusk/Topaz Gold shoe is adorned with patchwork designs. The toe caps have a gorgeous metallic silver finish. These lavish pairs are made with suede calf leather and metallic canvas, sporting purple, green, and yellow overlays. LV describes them as:

“Celebrating Virgil Abloh's distinctive graphic language, this multicolor patchwork model combines suede calf leather with metallic canvas, both of which are embossed with the Monogram pattern.”

All the sneakers possess Abloh’s characteristic laces that feature “Lacet” lettering right next to the aglets. Moreover, the tongue flaps are stitched with co-branded tags.

The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker retail lineup will drop on the retail shopping website of Louis Vuitton, July 19 onwards.

