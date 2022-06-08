Where to buy Nike Air Max 90 G Surf and Turf sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

While fans across the world scrutinize the 2022 PGA Tour, sportswear giant Nike is focusing on giving their fans something to wear. The sub-brand Nike Golf has already released a number of silhouettes, including the recently revealed Air Jordan 12 Low Golf silhouette. Most recently, the 'swoosh brand' has dressed one of its most popular silhouettes, Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes, in Surf and Turf Colorway.

The golf-ready sneakers are reminiscent of the U.S. Open-color theme, which is supposed to start on June 16, 2022 and continue until June 19, 2022 under the PGA Tour. The Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes in Surf and Turf Colorway is slated to be released on June 16, 2022, on the official e-commerce site of the swoosh label for a retail price of $150.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes Surf and Turf colorway

Upcoming Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes Surf and Turf colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

In celebration of the U.S. Open, the Air Max 90 G Surf and Turf colorway is reworking the classic Air Max 0 silhouette. The annual national tournament is one of the four major golf championships in the world, and is being held on June 16 in Brookline, Massachusetts this year.

With the Surf and Turf colorway, the swoosh brand is taking a trip down to Maine, United States, where one of the most respected and time-honored country clubs resides. The state is known for its cold-water lobsters, Maine's signature export, a detail being highlighted through the sneakers.

Introducing the shoes, the Nike site reads:

"While Maine is known for its sprawling coastline and cold-water lobster, it’s also home to 1 of the oldest country clubs in the United States. The Nike Air Max 90 G lets you put the 'turf' in 'surf and turf,' with integrated traction and a Max Air unit in the heel for continued comfort on the course."

The upcoming pair will be dressed in Summit White / Mint Foam / Red Clay / Dark Marina Blue colorway, which is a color scheme inspired by themes of both the location and the event itself.

The pair includes lobster-reminiscent reds accentuating the sneakers' mudguards and heels, the former of which doubles down on the Surf and Turf inspiration as the white-colored fixtures, which give water droplet aesthetics, all of which are featured on the surface.

More Surf and Turf detailings are added with the feature of both light and dark shades of blue, giving a water-esque feel to these sneakers. Rounding out the specifications, more details are added with the on-theme cartoon-styled lobster graphic being added upon the hang-tag.

The sneakers opt for a spikeless outsole and are true to the OG Air Max as they include a lightweight synthetic upper, phylon foam midsole with visible air max units, and an iconic waffle outsole.

Furthermore, these stylish pairs opt for a versatile grip with the tread being constructed out of a traction pattern to provide exceptional grip and draw inspiration from the OG Air Max 90's iconic waffle outsole. Additional comfort is provided with the addition of the Air Max unit to the heel cushions.

Golf shoes are equipped to handle every kind of situation and are designed to be waterproof, as well as are being backed by the swoosh label with a 1-year waterproof warranty.

The shoes are set to be released on the SNKRS site and select Nike Golf retailers for a price of $150.

