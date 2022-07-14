Where to buy Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape Magic Ember shoes? Price and more details explored 

With Nike Air Max 97, the swoosh brand is celebrating 25 glorious years of the iconic Christian Tresser silhouette. The Nike Air Max 97, introduced years back in 1997, is embracing various new colorways in 2022 as part of the anniversary celebrations. The sportswear label is also taking ahead its "Move to Zero" sustainable initiative with the silhouette's fresh releases. The latest addition to this series will be the "Magic Ember" colorway.

The upcoming "Magic Ember" footwear edition is slated to be launched in the coming weeks. The release date is kept under wraps by the shoe label, but these units will be offered for a price tag of $185 each. Interested shoppers will be able to avail them through Nike's online stores, alongside select retail outlets.

Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape receives a Magic Ember, Hyper Royal, and Ironstone makeover

Take a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape Magic Ember shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

In previous months, the sneaker community has seen "Off-noir," "Triple Black," and "White Light/Glow Green" renditions of the Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape shoes. The latest edition, which recently surfaced on the news, is in a "Magic Ember" hue.

The composition of the Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape silhouette is described as,

“Looking to nature for inspiration, the Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 lets you push your style full speed ahead. Made from at least 20% recycled materials by weight and with added durability (check out the reinforced mudguard), no detail is overlooked. Upping the ante, durable plastic in high-wear areas features speckled Nike Grind for a playful look.”

These pairs will sport tints of "Magic Ember," "Hyper Royal," and "Ironstone" hues. The complete construction of these units involves a premium mesh, quality leather, and rubber. In addition to this, contrasting textiles are also present.

The toe areas are adorned with ironstone meshes, lined nicely by the royal blue elements. The mudguards are then executed with black accents. The royal blue meshes are further utilized for the tongue areas topped with grid-like, bold black lace fasteners.

These tongues are embellished with a Nike branding tag on the collars. Moreover, the yellow pull tabs are prominently added underneath the branding tags. Adding to this, the medial sides are highlighted with eponymous Magic Ember swooshes on the side.

Furthermore, the footbed of these sustainable shoes is decorated with multicolored insoles boasting Terrascape lettering and Nike's Move to Zero Circularity designs in black. The black pull tabs featuring Terrascape wording are placed on the heel tabs.

Nike explains the inspiration for its Circularity design as follows:

“Inspired by Global Fashion Agenda, we have created Circularity: Guiding the Future of Design. The guide and its related workbook share principles that support a universal call to action for our industry: We must all come together and have a more positive impact on our planet.”

Robust rubber outer sole units lift stacks of Nike Grind and Airbubble midsoles to complete the design.

Stay tuned to Nike's official website for further updates on the Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape "Magic Ember" shoes, which are expected to drop in the upcoming weeks. Marked at $185 per pair, these footwear pieces will be accessible via the brand's online stores and other authorized sellers.

