Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Jackie Robinson shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike is paying tribute to the late legendary baseball star Jackie Robinson with its latest Nike Dunk Low shoes that are guided by the revolutionary player. This impending launch coincides with the 75th anniversary of Robinson's daring move to break down racial boundaries in baseball.

The Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” footwear edition will make its first appearance in the sneaker market on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 7:30 pm. These graphic loaded blue shoes will be delivered via Nike's e-commerce site, alongside other affiliated retail sellers. Each pair dedicated to the Dodgers’ star will be available for $130 for adult sizes and $115 for big kids sizes.

Nike Dunk Low Jackie Robinson special edition is covered with blue and white overlays

Take a closer look at the impending Nike Dunk Low Jackie Robinson sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier in April this year, Nike debuted its Robinson-inspired Nike Air Griffey 1 Cleats. These shoes were also adorned with similar tones of blue and white, highlighting the player’s jersey color scheme, which also took ahead the legacy of Jackie’s number “42.” Now, we have a Dunk Low, which is created on similar lines and covered with Robinson’s inspired graphical texts all over.

The description of the arriving Nike Dunk Low Jackie Robinson on the brand’s official website says,

“Celebrate the legacy of No. 42. This Dunk Low honors Jackie Robinson 75 years after he broke baseball’s color barrier with his major league debut. From the aged blue colorway to the stitched laces and words of empowerment that decorate the upper and insole, each detail is a tribute to the influential role model who played the game with a simple message: “I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me… All I ask is that you respect me as a human being.”

The majority of uppers are covered in distinct hues of white and blue. The premium nubucks and suede elements are employed to make these Jackie Robinson Dunk Lows.

The most interesting part of these kicks are the print texts, which are sported not only by the uppers, but also by the insoles of the units. The lettering all over displays a famous quote of the Dodgers’ star, which reads,

“I'm not concerned with your liking or disliking me... All I ask is that you respect me as a human being.”

The mishmash of this quote is prominent in all the blue elements of these Dunks. On the forefoot, the radially aligned perforations on the white nubucks are outlined with blue counterparts. The toe caps are even decorated with tiny swooshes embroidered right next to the perforations.

Moving on, the eyelets are made with similarly stamped blue suede, while the tongue flaps are fashioned in white. These tongues are embellished with tags towards the collars. The sewn tags highlights the 75th anniversary celebrations. Completing this region are crisp white lace fasteners that are accomplished with blue silhouettes.

The lateral side boasts a cream backdrop that is topped with a large Nike swoosh made using different blue tones. Furthermore, the medial sides are adorned with blue nubucks. The collars are white on the exterior, while the sockliners flaunt their blue textile finish. The footbed is achieved with blue insoles that are printed with a similar quote along its full-length and Nike Swoosh branding on top.

The blue heel tabs are decorated with typical NIKE lettering. Finishing off the pairs are white midsoles that are banded with black outer sole units.

Jackie’s diehards can purchase these Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” shoes following its launch on July 19, 2022. Available in different sizes, the adults and big kids units will be offered for $130 and $115, respectively. Grab them from Nike’s SNKRS app. Besides Nike, stockists, particularly StockX and GOAT, are also expected to offer these items.

