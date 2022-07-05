5 upcoming Nike Dunk releases in July 2022

The Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, has released multiple iconic footwear lines, which have remained at the top throughout the years, dating back to the 1980s. One such footwear line is the Nike Dunk, which started as a basketball shoe, but has taken many forms, including a lifestyle shoe, a skateboarding shoe, and many more.

If someone were to ask sneakerheads their opinion of their favorite Nike series, they wouldn't hesitate to name Dunks as one of them. The most sought-after styled shoes were designed by Peter Moore in 1985. Peter Moore took inspiration from Dunks by blending Air Jordans, Terminator, Legend, and Air Force 1. The four most iconic shoes were mashed up for the silhouette. Hence, they were bound to be iconic.

Nike's color-blocking designs were introduced via its Dunk line. Hence, they quickly saw a rise through the favorites' ranking of sneakerheads. July has plenty of these releases in the form of highs, lows, and SBs in both men's and women silhouettes.

Maintaining their streak of being one of the top footwear lines, the swoosh label continues to release striking colorways of the Dunks. The following list of shoes are dropping in July. Readers should keep an eye out for their favorite pair.

1) Nike Dunk High Next Nature Sail

Dunk High Next Nature Sail (Image via Nike)

The Nike Dunk High Next Nature Sail is released in a sustainable iteration of the acclaimed footwear line. Unlike traditional makeovers constructed out of leather, the sneakers are made of wuilted materials. The upper features a white quality-quilted material upper, which has been constructed out of an entirely recycled polyester. The Nike site reads,

"Putting a winterized spin on the '80s basketball icon, the Dunk High "Next Nature Sail" keeps it cozy with a quilted upper made of 100% recycled polyester. Pairing perfectly with your favorite puffy jacket, its supersoft, fleece-like lining helps keep you warm. Its patchwork design is made with at least 20% recycled content by weight."

The white quilt base contrasts with tan overlay panels and the iconic black swoosh branding on the lateral and medial sides. The design further has a fleece sock liner, which can help you keep your feet warm and fuzzy during the winter season. The design is finished with a white midsole and a brown outsole, which is also made from recycled materials.

The Dunk High Next Nature Sail is slated to be released in adult sizes on July 6, 2022, via SNKRS and select retailers at 10:00 a.m. ET for a retail price of $130.

2) Women's Dunk Low Lisa Leslie

Sneaker Drop @SneakerDropCo Official look at the upcoming Lisa Leslie x Nike Dunk Low Official look at the upcoming Lisa Leslie x Nike Dunk Low https://t.co/Xit0YyYC5N

This iteration of the Dunk Low celebrates the iconic WNBA American professional basketball player Lisa Leslie for her historic first dunk in 2002. Lisa Deshaun Leslie was the first woman to dunk (basketball term for scoring through Slam Dunk) in 2002.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the iconic moment in WNBA history, and the swoosh label is celebrating the moment through its iconic sneakers. The pair is constructed out of leather uppers in Court Purple / Clear Emerald / Vibrant Gold colorway, a nod to Leslie's team, Los Angeles Sparks. The Nike description reads,

""The dunk" gets Dunked. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Lisa Leslie's magical on-court moment, a hoops original brings the heat to honor the first woman to dunk in a pro game. Team colors and an embroidered 9 on the heel pay tribute to the championship-winning athleticism that propelled Lisa to be a 3x League MVP."

The most prominent features of the shoes are the clear emerald swoosh over the lateral and medial sides of the sneakers and no. "9" lettering stitched over the lateral heels, which is a nod to the jersey number of the player. The Women's Dunk Low Lisa Leslie shoes can be availed at SNKRS for a retail price of $130 on July 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

3) Women's Dunk Low Teal Zeal

Women's Dunk Low Teal Zeal (Image via Nike)

Another women's pair of the Dunk Low is making onto the list of upcoming releases. This Dunk is constructed out of premium white leather, paired with teal tumbled leather overlay accents, making it a summer-ready colorway.

The sneakers come in OG fashioned colorblocking in two-toned shades. The women's exclusive features bright white smooth leather as the underlay panel of the quarter panels, ankle collars, and toe boxes, which remain muted to let the tumbled leather-clad in the titular shade. The Nike site reads,

"Summer is officially here with the Nike Dunk Low. The warm, bright play of Washed Teal and Kumquat perfect the '80s b-ball icon for sunshine and beach-going. Tumbled leather, airy ripstop accents, and classic details give it a premium finish. Lace up and channel summertime style back onto the streets."

The tongue is constructed from white ripstop nylon material, while the laces are dressed in titular shades. The Nike and swoosh logo is uniquely dressed in an orange-y shade to add a flair to the shoes. The orange shade is further seen over the sneakers' outsole, which sits beneath a white midsole. The shoes are slated to be released on July 13, 2022, for a retail price of $110 at SNKRS and a few select retailers.

4) SB Dunk High Rush Blue and Team Orange / New York Mets

The swoosh label is releasing a Bubble Gum pack, under which they pay homage to the baseball teams. This sneaker is dedicated to the New York Mets. The sneakers are clad in the team colors of Cloud Grey / Rush Blue / Team Orange / White.

The offering's upper is constructed out of mesh materials in a grey hue, with accents of blue and orange throughout the detailing. The mesh base matches the suede overlays, which are also dressed in Cloud Grey color. The Nike site reads,

"This special SB Dunk High's Cloud Grey base calls "batter up!" for Rush Blue and Team Orange Swoosh accents — a back-to-back color duo that fans have been going crazy over for decades. Don't wait until the seventh inning stretch to put these kicks on — they're game day ready out of the box, so step up to the plate."

Prominent details can be found on the insides of the tongue, which nods to the subway exit of the stadium, Line 7, and the Citi Field's Home Run Apple graphic, arriving in a mismatched pattern.

The design is completed with a gum rubber outsole with a splatter of pink, nodding to baseball players often chewing bubblegums. The pair will be released via SNKRS on July 14, 2022, for a retail price of $125.

5) SB Dunk Low Valor Blue and Team Maroon / Philadelphia Phillies

SB Dunk Low Valor Blue and Team Maroon / Philadelphia Phillies (Image via Nike)

The Nike SB Dunk Low Valor Blue and Team Maroon colorway is a nod to the Philadelphia Phillies. This sneaker also comes under the swoosh label's bubblegum pack. The pair is reminiscent of the team's iconic 80s uniform. The Nike site reads,

"Take me out to the ball game, especially in these SB Dunk Lows. Dressed in Valor Blue suede with a striking Team Maroon Swoosh accent, this special SB Dunk Low honors the vintage look of baseball greats. So lace up and head out to the park — just make sure you don't step in any bubble gum along the way."

The pair is dressed in Valor Blue / Team Maroon / White / Gum Light Brown colorway and is constructed out of suede upper. The valor blue suede upper is paired with white leather trimmings and team maroon-hued swooshes.

The sneakers' tread features a splatter of pink, reminiscent of the Air Jordan 1 Bubblegum, released in December 2021. Adding more Phillies references, the insides of the tongue feature a Liberty Bell motif and Philly Cheesesteak in a mismatched pattern. The SB Dunk Low Phillies pair is slated to be released on SNKRS on July 14, 2022, for a retail price of $115.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far