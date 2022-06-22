Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Low SNKRS? Everything we know so far

The Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, is all set to celebrate the 5th anniversary of its beloved footwear release app, SNKRS, with a specially crafted limited-edition colorway over the Nike Air Force 1 Low top, which is the swoosh label's consistently famous silhouette.

Dressed in a two-toned neutral color scheme, the Air Force 1 is accentuated with commemorative details and has a simple and clean look. The official label has not revealed a release date and pricing details yet, but the pair is rumored to be released in the first week of August, just in time for SNKRS' 5th anniversary, which is on August 8, 2022.

The pair will be available at the official e-commerce site of the swoosh label, Nike.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low SNKRS anniversary edition sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low SNKRS anniversary edition sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

August 8, 2022, marks the fifth year of Nike's SNKRS app, and in the past five years, we have seen the swoosh label dedicating itself to its customers with better services and improving resources through the app. The swoosh has devoted half a decade to improving internal algorithms and data analysis by spending a lot of its resources.

The go-to app for the Nike footwear enthusiast would be SNKRS, which further offers a series of top-notch programming that allows athletes and designers to give their takes on the upcoming releases, along with accessing the SNKRS Launch Calendar and exercise tips.

Nice Drops @nicedrops Nike Air Force 1 Low “SNKRS Day”

August 2022 ($TBD) Nike Air Force 1 Low “SNKRS Day”August 2022 ($TBD) https://t.co/gozGX4s3ZV

The upcoming pair is constructed in various materials, including knit, leather, wood, tumbled leather, mesh, rubber, and woven. The knit constructed upper features a white / sail paneled color incorporated at the base in a variety of different knitting patterns of loose weaves, These are built-in mixed materials of mesh and woven textiles.

The white base is contrasted with a chocolate brown, a baroque brown-esque colorway, which accentuates the leather swooshes seen upon the lateral and medial sides of the footwear. The brown is further seen over tongue label tags, rubber outsoles, branded areas, and sock liners, solidifying the profile.

The tumbled leather brown swooshes are then seen at the heel area tags. The shoes also incorporate wood details with lace dubres and hangtags. The wooden lace dubrae features a "V" (roman numerical 5), which calls out the milestone marked by the swoosh label. A similar numerical branding is seen on the brown sock liners, accentuating a contrasting beige tone. Additional light wooden accents can be seen on the laces and lace tips.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look: Nike Air Force 1 "SNKRS Day" for its 5th Anniversary Official Look: Nike Air Force 1 "SNKRS Day" for its 5th Anniversary ⭐️ https://t.co/qCKBnijpv3

The sneakers are accompanied by a wooden hangtag, which features the iconic swoosh logo, "SNKRS" lettering, and an "8.8.22" lettering, marking the August 8, 2022 holiday. Rounding out the design, the pair of sneakers features a classic white midsole which contrasts with the baroque brown outsoles.

The shoes are accompanied by a special custom-made shoebox, which features a similar roman numerical branding accents, making it appropriate for release. The Air Force 1 Low "SNKRS" will arrive on the official e-commerce app of Nike, SNKRS, and a few selected retailers in early August.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far