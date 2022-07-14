3 best Nike Air Force 1 collabs of 2022 

Designed by Bruce Kilgore in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most successful sneaker lines created under the swoosh label. The silhouette has gained an unbeatable pop-culture significance, and many sneakerheads own a pair of 07 Triple White.

The silhouette's cultural significance was immortalized in 1988 when DJ E-Z Rock wore a pair of custom AF 1 on the cover of his album, It Takes Two.

The custom shoes were designed by the iconic fashion designer Dapper Dan and featured a swoosh adorned in a Louis Vuitton Monogram pattern. This piece was named "refashion." It began the culture of high fashion and sportswear labels coming together.

This trend was started by the late Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton's creative director. The collection, Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1, created by Abloh, features different styles, slated to be released on Louis Vuitton's official e-commerce site on July 19, 2022.

The collection will feature 9 colorways ranging from $2750 to $3450 for low-cut and mid-cut, respectively. Looking at the upcoming 9-pack collection, we were reminded of all the previous collaborative releases from the iconic footwear design, which stole the show.

So, we have listed the 3 best collaborations from 2022 till today, i.e., July 14, 2022.

Top 3 Nike Air Force 1 collabs of 2022: A mix of exciting colorways

1) Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 low

Sotheby's held an auction for Louis Vuitton's x Air Force 1 sneakers, designed by the late Virgil Abloh. The auction went on from January 26, 2022, to February 9, 2022. The auction was a huge success, but the pair also turned out to be the most expensive shoes sold in 2022.

A total of 200 pairs were sold at the auction for a gross amount of $25.3 million. The most expensive pair from the collection was sold for a whopping $352,800. Most of these pairs were sold for $100,00 or more.

All the earnings, roughly $25.3 million, were given to Virgil Abloh's charity, dubbed the Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholarship Fund. The sneakers are constructed out of premium calf leather upper and donned in the official Damier pattern and "LV" monogram.

2) Billie Eilish x Air Force 1 high Mushroom

Nike collaborated with Billie Eilish to reiterate the classic AF1 design in the Mushroom colorway. The sneakers are made entirely of recycled material, and the silhouette dons a monochrome color palette.

The sneakers are made out of 100% polyester details, 18% post-consumer recycled material, and Nike Grind constructed underfoot. The Nike site describes the shoes,

"As a young, modern creative, Billie Eilish loves and respects the classics — including sneaker icons like the Air Force 1. For her own Air Force 1, she remixed the classic by choosing environmentally preferred materials."

The grammy-winning singer's signature oversized and chunky style is present with the addition of five chunky mid-foot straps. The shoes were released at a retail price of $170 on Eilish's website on April 24, 2022, and on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS on April 25, 2022.

3) Off-White x Air Force 1 mid footwear pack

To celebrate AF 1's 40th anniversary, Virgil Abloh-founded label, Off-White, collaborated with Nike for two colorways in mid-cut Air force 1. The two colorways include a black and a white rendition. The Nike site introduces the collection,

"Virgil Abloh’s legacy continues with the Air Force 1 Mid. Celebrating 40 years of AF1, he reimagined the legendary silhouette through the futurist lens. Lightweight, airy mesh with woodgrain pattern brings a utilitarian edge, while the spiked outsole connects directly to the ISPA philosophy of "Improvise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt."

The Black makeover is constructed from a typical leather upper with a synthetic foundation. The branding is added with hits of swooshes, graffiti font tongue labels, Helvetica lettering, and orange blasts on the lace toggles. Details are added with an extra set of drawstrings, zip-toe fastenings, and mid-foot tabs.

The second offering is done in a White colorway, highlighted by bolted swooshes and ankle bands. The sneakers feature clear heel tabs, "AIR" Helvetica text, lace toggles with dual lace mechanisms, and TPU heel brackets. The branding is added with orange tabs, printed insoles, and zip-tie tags.

Both the offerings were delivered in custom footwear packaging shoe boxes for a retail price of $185 at SNKRS on June 23, 2022.

