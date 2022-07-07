Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 Fresh Triple White shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

The American sportswear company’s legendary silhouette Nike Air Force 1 is turning 40 this year, and Nike is going all out to make the celebrations more extravagant and eye-catching for sneakerheads. To commemorate the occasion, the label is introducing a "Fresh" triple white interpretation of its sneaker design.

The soon-to-be-released Nike Air Force 1 Low “Fresh” Triple White colorway is getting ready to hit the sneaker stores on July 15, 2022, at 7.30 pm. If you’re looking for a white pair of shoes to add to your footwear collection, you can get them from Nike's SNKRS app's e-commerce stores, as well as other partner retail locations, once they're released. They will drop with a price tag of $140 each.

Nike Air Force 1 Low will now arrive in a Fresh Triple White colorway

Take a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Fresh sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

We are just halfway through 2022, and Nike has already flooded the sneaker market with multiple colorways of Air Force 1 shoes, as part of its celebrations. The brand most recently introduced its “Our Force 1” Mid and “Vintage Sail” High renditions of the silhouette. Some highly acclaimed collaborative releases were even offered by Off-White and Billie Eilish earlier this year.

The story of the legendary Air Force 1 on the shoe label’s website reads:

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

Now, adding one more individual release to the shoe’s 2022 catalog, Nike will launch “Fresh” Triple White take on July 15, which has been in the news for a few weeks.

The description of the upcoming Air Force 1 Fresh Triple White shoes on the Nike’s official web page reads:

“You can’t stop aging, but the Air Force 1 "Fresh" gets pretty close. Soft, textured leather helps conceal creasing and is easy to clean. The debossed branding, which replaces the woven labels, pairs with extra laces so you can eat that jelly doughnut in peace. And the perforated sockliner keeps it airy and breathable. Now, there's really no reason not to rock white-on-white.”

Wrapped in high-quality leather, the uppers sport just the eponymous white color scheme. The toe cap perforations make these pieces more breathable and comfortable. White leather make up the eyestays, lateral sides, and the tongue flaps.

The eyelets in this pair are placed asymmetrically. They hold the akin white laces atop the tongue flaps. On looking closely, the tongue flaps are debossed with Nike Air branding towards the collars. These monotone shoes boasts white inner linings with similarly colored insoles placed over the footbed.

The insoles are also detailed with multiple perforations all over. The mid foot areas are adorned nicely with the staple Nike swooshes, made with similar hues. Moving on, the heel counters are again embellished with debossed Nike Air markings.

Rounding out the details are the midsoles, which are incorporated with widely admired Air units, and outer sole units underneath. Towards the medial sides, the sole units feature bold “Air” marking. The soles are also covered in white hues.

Don’t miss out on these crisp white Nike Air Force 1 “Fresh” shoes releasing on July 15, for $140 per pair. Fetch them via the Nike’s SNKRS app as well as from select websites.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far