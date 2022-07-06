Where to buy Nike Dunk High Retro Laser Blue shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

The sportswear giant recently unveiled a slew of new colorways of its iconic Nike Dunk High sneaker design. Styles including “I Got Next,” “Next Nature Sail,” and “Blue Satin” were teased recently, and are scheduled for a launch in the coming days. In addition to these renditions, Nike will also introduce a retro-inspired “Laser Blue” take on the shoe.

The upcoming Nike Dunk High Retro Laser Blue sneakers are all set to hit the footwear store on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 7:30 pm GMT+5:30. Dunk geeks can easily get these footwear pieces online via the Nike SNKRS app as well as from other retail locations. They will have a determined price tag of $115 for each pair.

Nike Dunk High Retro is bringing back old school days with Laser Blue makeover

Take a closer look at the Nike Dunk High Laser Blue colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Peter Moore’s iconic silhouette design has presented a large number of new styles and colorways over the years, ever since its inception in 1985. The contemporary take on these shoes are exciting, but the fondness of retro designs never fails. According to Nike, the new Laser Blue retro design is supposed to:

“BRING OLD SCHOOL BACK.”

The product description of these Nike Dunk High Retro shoes on the brand’s shopping site reads:

“Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly sheened overlays and original university colors. With its classic hoops design, the Nike Dunk High Retro channels '80s vintage back onto the streets while its padded, high-top collar adds an old-school look rooted in comfort.”

The complete leathery uppers of these fresh Laser Blue shoes are dressed in white and namesake blue color scheme. Nike says the following about the uppers:

“The crisp leather on the upper has a slight sheen, ages to soft perfection and features durable overlays reminiscent of '80s b-ball.”

The two-toned pair sports radially arranged perforations on the white toe boxes. The toe details are nicely outlined with premium Laser Blue leathers. These blue elements also make up the eyelets on top.

Regarding the color scheme of these shoes, Nike mentions:

“The bold color blocking returns to the original university colors released in 1985, letting you choose who reigned supreme and rep your team.”

What’s more, these eyelets are combined with the crisp white tongue flaps. The white tongues are adorned with the signature Nike branding tag towards the neck of these high-tops. Atop the tongue flaps are the vibrant blue lace fasteners that finish this section.

Moving on, the white midfoot is topped with a substantial Laser blue Nike swoosh. Akin blue leathers are also added to the accomplish the medials and heels of these sneakers. On the medial side, these blue elements are layered as flaps over the white collar. Nike describes the high-top collar:

“The padded, high-top collar adds an old school look that feels comfortable.”

Although the collars are white on the outer side, they are fashioned with blue textiles on the inners. The footbed even boasts blue insoles that are stamped with white Nike Swoosh branding for further details. The base is composed of both shoe colors. Here, foam midsoles are made with white, and the shoe company describes it as:

“The foam midsole offers lightweight, responsive cushioning.”

Ultimately, the blue rubber outer sole units are united with the white midsoles to finish off the look. The shoe company describes the rubber sole as:

“The rubber sole with classic hoops pivot circle adds durability, tractions and heritage style.”

Those interested can purchase these shoes online via the official shopping sites of Nike as well as other authorized stores from July 13 onwards. These shoes, which retail for $115, will look great with your summer outfits.

