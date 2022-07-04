Where to buy Nike Dunk High I Got Next shoes: Price, release date and more details explored 

Nike is celebrating hoops culture by giving its timeless Dunk High silhouette a “I Got Next” makeover. This high-top rendition of the shoes is available in University Blue, Game Royal, Copa and White colors.

The Nike Dunk High “I Got Next” sneakers are arriving on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 7:30 PM GMT+5:30. They can be purchased them from Nike’s SNKRS app for $125.

If you can't purchase them from Nike’s website/app, you can buy them online from trusted retailers like StockX, GOAT and FootLocker. However, it should be noted that the pricing will vary with different sellers.

What the upcoming Nike Dunk High I Got Next shoes look like

The Nike Dunk High “I Got Next” sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike recently dressed its iconic Dunk High in different colorways. Peter Moore’s popular design was given a Fossil Stone, Mocha and Washed Denim touch up.

The upcoming “I Got Next” colorways will, therefore, be joining an already extensive catalog. The description of these sneakers on the company’s official website reads:

“Take your style sky-high in this hoops legend. The Nike Dunk returns with classic b-ball details, durability and support. Shades of aquamarine and turquoise pair with an icy clear outsole for a fresh splash of style to help make these kicks a summertime slam dunk.”

The sneakers are designed with distinct shades of summer-friendly bright blue. The matte finish of the uppers, which are dressed nicely in aquamarine and white hues, harmonizes well with the patent leather on the sides.

This is how Nike described the shoe’s uppers:

“Upper ages to soft perfection and features a durable construction reminiscent of '80s b-ball.”

The radially aligned perforations on the soft blue toe boxes are outlined with a deeper shade.

The blue leather, which contours the toes, makes up the eyestays. These eyestays are then combined with white tongue flaps as well as lace fasteners.

Foot Locker @footlocker



The Nike Dunk High 'I Got Next' is now available.



spr.ly/6016zlxD0 It's game timeThe Nike Dunk High 'I Got Next' is now available. It's game time 👟 The Nike Dunk High 'I Got Next' is now available.spr.ly/6016zlxD0 https://t.co/rCMYln4U4V

Sporting white elements, the tongue is embellished with Nike's Swoosh branding. The high-top collars are fashioned with two shades of blue.

Nike describes the collars and tongue shape of the sneakers as follows:

“High-top collar, tongue shape and perforations on the toe box add an iconic look that stays true to the original.”

The color employed on the toes is also used for the medial sides as well as the heel counters. Close to the heel area sits the eponymous “I Got Next” lettering.

The white laterals and blue medials are adorned with dark blue and white Swooshes on each side of the uppers. These characteristic elements are crafted with glossy leather.

Foot Locker @footlocker



Select sizing for the Nike Dunk High 'I Got Next' is now available in mens & kids sizing.



Mens >

Grade School > Classics for the whole family!Select sizing for the Nike Dunk High 'I Got Next' is now available in mens & kids sizing.Mens > spr.ly/6012zmIE2 Grade School > spr.ly/6013zmIEN Classics for the whole family! Select sizing for the Nike Dunk High 'I Got Next' is now available in mens & kids sizing.Mens > spr.ly/6012zmIE2Grade School > spr.ly/6013zmIEN https://t.co/5A40m8JbiV

The base of the Nike Dunk High shoes features crisp white midsoles that are firmly fixed with uppers and outer sole units.

Nike describes this design as follows:

“Rubber sole has a full cupsole stitch for exceptional durability. Clear rubber outsole with classic hoops pivot circle provides durability, traction and helps give these kicks an icy look.”

Unlike other Dunk Highs, this limited edition will arrive with a frosty blue outer sole unit.

Rounding out the details are the blue and black insoles, which have “I Got Next” typography and Nike markings.

Set your calendars for July 6 to buy the Nike Dunk High "I Got Next" sneakers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far