Where to buy Nike Air Trainer 1 Midnight Navy shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

Nike sent shockwaves across the sneaker community with the release of its stylish Nike Air Trainer 1 "Midnight Navy" shoes in 1988. For its admirers, the shoe maker is reintroducing a 34-year-old design in 2022.

The Nike Air Trainer 1 "Midnight Navy" shoes are expected to hit the shelves on July 16, 2022, at 7.30 pm. Interested footwear geeks will be able to purchase these classic sneakers from Nike's main shopping website as well as other partnering retail outlets. These navy shoes will cost you $125 for each pair.

Nike Air Trainer 1 Midnight Navy shoes will be reintroduced after 34 years

The American sneaker genius is known for reviving iconic sneakers from the past while also presenting new designs and colorways. The Nike Air Trainer 1 "Midnight Navy" is being resurrected this year as a result of this exceptional tendency.

Earlier, in 2022, Nike released the "Chlorophyll" colorway of the Nike Air Trainer 1 silhouette. And now we will see the classic 'Navy' colour scheme.

The description of these Nike Air Trainer 1 Midnight Navy shoes on the official Nike SNKRS app shopping site states:

“The original cross trainer is back to true form with a rare reissue of White, Medium Grey and Midnight Navy. Not seen since the late '80s, the classic colors let you cross between uptown and downtown without a glitch. The forefoot strap adds slick, retro appeal, while soft leather breaks in easily and contrasts against tumbled leather on the Swoosh for a perfect finish. If that's not enough, air cushioning brings tried-and-true comfort wherever you are. So where will you take your Trainers?”

Although it is labeled Midnight Navy, the majority of the shoes are gray and white. In addition to the tints of gray and navy, accents of brilliant red are also used all across the uppers.

The uppers are fashioned with high-quality nubuck and premium leather overlays. The white toe boxes boasts perforations for improved airflow. While the nubuck elements are gray, the leathery ones are blue and white.

The white perforated toe areas are contoured with gray nubuck. These gray elements are also employed for the eyelets of the shoe. These gray eyelets are placed right next to the all-white tongue flaps. These crisp white tongues are emblazoned with red and blue customary Nike branding. Akin white lace locks placed on top complete the tongue areas.

Towards the lace dubrae, a navy velcro strap is attached, which flaunts an embedded red Nike lettering on top. These navy leathers are also used to create the characteristic Nike swooshes that are positioned on the lateral sides of them.

While one side sports a Nike swoosh, the other side exhibits white leathers that are detailed with perforations. Moving on, the collars areas as well as the inner linings are white, whereas the navy insoles are garnished with bold red Nike branding.

Furthermore, the gray nubuck heel counters are decorated with the embroidered Nike Air markings. Around the heels, the sole units are lined with navy pipings. Lastly, the white midsoles are cemented with gray outsoles that accomplish the look of this classic style.

Don’t forget to catch up with the Nike Air Trainer 1 "Midnight Navy" colorway on July 16. These $125 shoes can be a perfect addition to your footwear collection.

