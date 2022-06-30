Where to buy Nike Air Griffey Max 1 USA shoes? Price and more details explored

In previous weeks, Nike and Ken Griffey Jr. presented some quirky takes on their beloved shoe Nike Air Griffey Max 1. Iterations like “San Francisco Giants” and “Aquamarine” were introduced earlier, and the duo are now back with their USA-inspired rendition, ahead of National Day of the United States. The country’s Independence Day is celebrated on the fourth of July every year.

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “USA” shoe has been released on Nike’s official e-commerce website. The price tag of these footwear pieces ranges from $83 to $170 based upon different sizes. Pick your size before the stock runs out. Interested buyers can also check with other retail sellers like Finish Line, JD Sports, and FootLocker.

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 shoe gets USA-themed design dedicated to country's National Day

Take a closer look at the USA colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is what the sportswear giant states about their fan-favorite silhouette,

Maintaining coherence with the American flag’s blue, red, and white hues, the shoe is covered with “Old Royal” and “Gym Red” overlays. The majority of uppers are covered with blue and white elements, with red accents applied as the final details all over the shoes.

The premium blue nubuck is beautifully combined with high-quality white leathers. The asymmetrical design of the uppers showcases alternately placed blue and white on the toes. Adjacent to the toe boxes, bold blue swooshes are placed, neatly outlined with red seams.

For these shoes, the eyelets are highlighted in red, while the crisscross lace fasteners are fashioned in white. The tongue flaps are created with white, topped with blue velcro straps. These thick velcro straps are coupled with red buckles.

The blue fasteners of these velcro straps are adorned with Ken Griffey’s jersey number “24” in white with a tiny red swoosh placed right next to it. Moving on, the cushy padded collars of the kicks are made using white textiles. These white insoles boast red-printed Nike branding.

Next up, the heel counters are kept half blue and half white, where the blue part is embellished with vertically placed red swoosh markings.

Finally comes the chunky sole unit, which features tints of blue, white, and black. The Air Max cushioning incorporated into the midsole is prominent on the white heels. Perfect for long hours of fun and comfort, they are complete with black outer sole units.

The description of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 USA shoe on the brand’s official web page reads,

“Channel a legend in the Nike Air Griffey Max 1. Ken Griffey Jr.'s legendary game cemented his baseball legacy for the ages. Beyond the stadium, the Swingman remains forever celebrated thanks to his iconic signature sneakers. This iteration is infused with all-American style for a classic game-time look. Talk about a home run.”

You can easily purchase these USA-themed sneakers from the brand’s official web page. The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “USA” ranging between $83 to $170 per pair, can also be fetched online from retailers like JD Sports, Finish Line, and FootLocker.

