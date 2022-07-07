Where to buy Nike Air Force 1 LA Flea shoes? Price, release date and more details explored 

Nike is getting ready to release yet another anniversary edition to observe the 40th birthday of its distinguished Nike Air Force 1 silhouette. The American sneaker giant quite recently debuted a slew of different makeovers including “Our Force 1,” “Fresh Triple White,” and “Vintage Sail.” Continuing on these commemorative releases, Nike will now launch its “Los Angeles Flea” edition.

The Nike Air Force 1 LA Flea anniversary edition of these pairs will be launched on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 7:30 pm. These fancy shoes will be offered in various sizes, all of which will be sold with different price tags.

While the adult sizes are marked at $140 for each pair, the big kids sizes will be dropped for $95 per pair. These playful kicks can be purchased via Nike’s SNKRS app as well as various other partnering retail locations.

Nike Air Force 1 LA Flea celebrates four glorious decades of the silhouette

This is how Nike tells the story of its highly acclaimed Nike Air Force 1 silhouette,

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

For the latest anniversary edition of the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette, the designers took cues from the eponymous flea or open-air markets of LA. This take on Bruce Kilgore’s fashion-forward sneaker design will exhibit hand-stitched and patchwork details, achieved with high-quality textiles and materials.

The description of Air Force 1 LA Flea on Nike’s SNKRS official website says,

“Step into never-ending style with the Air Force 1 LA Flea. Pulling inspiration from LA's open-air markets, it brings the heat with an old-meets-new aesthetic. Premium mixed and matched materials pair with a hand-stitched aesthetic for a crafty DIY look that honors the streetwear mecca's flair for pushing boundaries and breathing life into "hand-me-downs." For extra-sunny vibes, we've embroidered California poppies throughout. Finishing it off, frayed detailing and thick, round laces add a classic flea market touch.”

Adorned with patches all over, the uppers of the shoe feature a perfect mismatch of distinct hues and premium knitted materials. Tints of neutrals, blues, and orange are used to make this footwear piece look more enticing.

The toe boxes and other medial parts are covered with lighter tones, while the eyelets and mid-foot areas are achieved perfectly with darker beige hues. The tongue flaps are again fashioned with a different shade of familiar neutral tones. These tongues are embellished with woven blue and golden “Air Force 1” and “Anniversary Edition” letterings, alongside characteristic Nike Air swoosh branding.

The hand-stitched patchwork of mid-foot is topped with rugged blue swooshes to match the esthetics of the uppers. Completing the uppers are the dainty orange flowers scattered on the side walls of the sneakers. These tiny embroidered flowers also give an ideal summery vibe.

What’s more, the heel counters are once again emblazoned with Nike Air markings, whereas the creamy white insoles are stamped with stylish “Los Angeles” letterings and similar orange floral designs, with a small swoosh underneath. Ultimately, the white sole units wrap up the appearance.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming “LA Flea” colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 style, as they are slated to drop on July 16, 2022. These hand-woven stylish designs will be available in family-sizings with prices ranging from $95 to $140. Grab yours via Nike’s official website as well as other retail stores.

