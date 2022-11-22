Where to buy Nike SB Dunk High Pro “Sweet Beet” Skate shoes? Price, release date, and more details

Beaverton shoe company’s skateboarding division is gearing up for the launch of an all-new Nike SB Dunk High Pro “Sweet Beet” colorway. The pair will be wrapped up in a Sweet Beet/Sweet Beet-White color scheme.

The arriving “Sweet Beet” iteration of the classic Nike SB Dunk High Pro silhouette is all set to enter the footwear market on November 26, 2022. These dual-toned sneakers will be delivered with a price tag of $120 for each pair.

Interested readers can buy them online from Nike’s shopping website, alongside a couple of select skate shops.

Nike SB Dunk High Pro “Sweet Beet” colorway encourages local skate shops with dedicated tongue tags

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming SB Dunk High Pro shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2000, skateboarding saw a generational spike. More than a particular stunt, occasion, or moment, skating as a culture was spreading well beyond its origins. Nike recognized a means to advance that development.

In 2002, Nike SB was established. Instead of focusing on creating the finest skate shoes, SB and Sandy Bodecker endeavored to understand the surroundings, the ecology, and the people responsible for it. It was made special by stores, hangouts, stalwarts, workshops, collaborations, collectors, and artists.

The Swoosh’s SB division has tapped the creative expression of multiple artists over the years, which has greatly contributed to Nike SB’s sneaker catalog. Obviously, this collection includes SB Dunk Lows and SB Dunk Highs.

In the recent times, we have witnessed a huge demand for Nike Dunk models from both Nike Sportswear and Nike SB. To support these neighborhood small businesses, Swoosh will release dedicated colorways for Nike SB that are intended to only be sold at certain Orange Label skate shops. Nike SB has clothed the SB Dunk High in a "Sweet Beet" colorway for their most recent iteration.

The description of the Nike SB Dunk High Pro skate shoes on Nike.com reads:

“Varsity vibes never go out of style. The Nike SB Dunk High Pro pairs premium materials with classic color blocking for an iconic look—reimagined for skate. Orange accents finish it off, nodding to the color of Nike's original shoebox from 1971.”

This pair of Dunks features a two-tone outer made entirely of leather and the typical Dunk configuration. The base layer shown on the toe box, quarter panel, and collar receives a significant white revamp, while sweet beet colors arrive around the mudguard, eyestays, heel overlay, and Nike Swoosh.

The tongue flap and lace pair, the former of which features an orange/white tongue tag with Nike SB lettering in grey/orange, contrast both of these colors with a stark white tone.

The Nike SB emblem on the footbed and a message encouraging users to support your neighborhood skate store are more tributes to the Orange Label brand. A sweet beet rubber outer sole unit is combined with a white Dunk midsole underneath the foot.

Mark your calendars for the latest Nike SB Dunk High Pro shoes that will be dropping next week. Sneakerheads interested in purchasing these pairs must stay tuned to the Swoosh label’s website to receive quick updates on this launch.

