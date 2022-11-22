Where to buy LeBron James x Nike Air Max 1 “Liverpool” shoes? Everything we know so far 

The relationship between LeBron James and Nike has evolved throughout the years, and the shoe company frequently celebrates this relationship by releasing new colorways and sneaker designs for the player.

In keeping with this, Swoosh is preparing an entirely new Nike Air Max 1, inspired by "Liverpool." This sneaker will have green and black tones with white and orange accents.

The collaborative “Liverpool” colorway of the Nike Air Max 1 shoes is expected to enter the sneaker world sometime later this year. Although most of the specifics are being kept under wraps, you'll be able to shop for these kicks at Nike.com and select Nike and other retail locations.

LeBron James x Nike Air Max 1 will be released in “Liverpool” color scheme with leather and mesh overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming LeBron James x Nike Air Max 1 Liverpool shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

LeBron James's creativity on the court has recently inspired Swoosh to not only give his older designs a throwback makeover but also to make branded versions of its most popular lifestyle models.

After debuting the "Fruity Pebbles" iteration of Nike Dunk Low recently, co-designed by LeBron James, the Swoosh will now bring an all-new Nike Air Max 1 "Liverpool" inspired by King James' LeBron 9 Low "Reverse Liverpool" colorway.

The shoe brand mentions the origin and evolution of its legendary Air Max 1 silhouette as:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colourways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

The upcoming design reverts to the reverse style seen on the September release of the LeBron 9 Low in honor of The King's 2011 purchase of a 2% stake in the company, which has since grown to a $32 million investment. As a result of the aforementioned, the team's traditional teal greens have taken on a deeper hue.

Take a closer look at the heels, toe tops, insoles, and customized shoe boxes of the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The cracked leather panel underneath has a jet-black treatment, and the layer on the midfoot and heel counter has the Fenway Sports Group and "You'll Never Walk Alone" logos debossed.

The vamp and tongue flap structure of the model are encased in a crisp white mesh that matches the color of the Swooshes as well as the L.F.C. branded insoles. The Club's signature "Action Red" flair adorns the visible Air Bag as well as its adjacently located sock liner, culminating in a covered-cream sole unit with a speckled green tread beneath.

These themed sneakers will be packaged in personalized shoe boxes. The dark green boxes are adorned with LFC and King James crown symbols, as well as standard Nike swooshes highlighted in orange.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming LeBron James x Nike Air Max 1 "Liverpool" colorway, which will be released in the coming weeks. Sign up for the brand's official website to receive important updates on these Air Max sneakers.

