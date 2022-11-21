Where to buy Nike Dunk Low “Indigo Haze” shoes? Price and more details explored

Nike's success must be attributed to its iconic models, such as the Nike Dunk Low, Air Force 1, Air Max 1, Air More Uptempo, and more. Especially when it comes to the Nike Dunk Low, the shoe company never misses an occasion to give the silhouette a new makeover.

Nike is now teasing new colorways for the Dunk Low for the upcoming holiday season as 2022 draws to a close.

The upcoming “Indigo Haze” variant of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette is all set to rock the sneaker market later this year. These shoes will be offered in women’s sizes only. The shoes will be available on Nike's website as well as physical stores, SNRKS, and a slew of select retail chains. Each pair will cost $110 per pair.

Nike Dunk Low will arrive in “Indigo Haze” colorway with touches of Coral Chalk and Sail

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Indigo Haze shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 1985, the Nike Dunk High was introduced. Originally, Dunks were designed to be high-top basketball sneakers. The Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1 were two other Nike creations from the time period that the Nike Dunk High was related to.

For Nike, the Dunk High's marketing was exceptional. Nike advertised using the tagline, "Be True To Your School." The Dunk was conceptualized as a shoe that collegiate basketball players, players' supporters, and fans could all wear. Over the years, the popularity of the silhouette has made it a household name in the sneaker world.

The Oregon-based sportswear giant mentions the origin and backstory of its iconic Dunk sneakers as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

After debuting the new “Reverse Brazil,” “Halloween,” “Velvet Teal,” “Mars Stone,” and more colorways in the past few weeks, Nike is now gearing up for the launch of an all-new “Indigo Haze” variant exclusively for women.

The entire shoe is dressed in an Indigo Haze/Coral Chalk/Sail color scheme. The silhouette begins to engage in its signature shade throughout its smooth leather uppers by accentuating its wrapped leather base layer and mesh tongue flap composition in a warm "Sail" tone.

The violet pastel continues to be a color-match throughout the nylon engineering of the sock liner, along with its lace set and tongue tab branding, giving the latter a prominent "Indigo Haze" touch.

A titular "Coral Chalk" covers the typical mid-foot Nike Checks. Similar tones then appear as the embroidered text on the heel counter before the mid-foot wraps up the pair's design features by going back to the midsole. This midsole is done with the same aforementioned cream tones. This is executed by its integration along the foundation of its heel tab and outer sole unit placed underneath.

The Nike Dunk Low “Indigo Haze” shoes will arrive in the coming weeks. Interested buyers can sign up on Nike’s website to receive updates on the release date.

