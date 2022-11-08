Where to buy Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Brazil” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

Nike is set to release an all-new Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Brazil” variant next year. The label has reintroduced various styles over the years. For the upcoming variant, Nike is inverting the color palette of its past release.

This colorway is also similar to the "Team Tones" collection from the 2000s, due to its close resemblance to the Oregon Ducks color palette.

The upcoming “Reverse Brazil” variant of Nike Dunk Low is scheduled for next year. Early reports suggest that these low-tops will be available from January 2, 2023. These two-tone sneakers will be priced at $110 for each pair. The shoes will be available on Nike's online store and via affiliated retailers.

Nike Dunk Low will be dressed in “Reverse Brazil” colorway with green and yellow overlays

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Dunk Low Reverse Brazil shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike Dunk, which first appeared in 1985, has evolved from university basketball courts' hardwood floors to public streets all across the globe. The silhouette has evolved beyond its NCAA-inspired colors to mirror current fashion trends, including earthy tones and vivid hues.

In the past few weeks, Nike has released multiple fresh iterations of Dunk Low, like “Mars Stone,” “Halloween,” “Fur & Bling,” among other colorways. Now, the Swoosh label will be offering a “Reverse Brazil” variant.

The origin and story of Nike Dunk is mentioned on the Swoosh’s website as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The new “Reverse Brazil” variant features an all-leather makeup. The uppers of this variant of Nike Dunk Low are wrapped up in a two-tone color pattern of striking yellow and apple green that not only mimics the Brazilian flag, but also appears similar to Oregon Ducks’ jersey.

First, the perforated toe tops are fashioned from green leather panels. Contrasting lemon yellow leather elements are used to surround the mudguards, eyestays, and heel counters. Here, the apple green tones also appear on the quarter panel as well as the collar area in the base layer.

The mesh tongue flap is covered in an identical hue, which is complemented by tonal yellow lace sets. It ends just below the Nike tongue tag, which incorporates both of the colors used on the upper. A yellow strike leather Swoosh can be seen along the quarter panel, running back towards the yellow heel tab with green "Nike" stitching.

The white Dunk midsole that is perfectly banded together with an apple green rubber outer sole unit finalizes the design. Lastly, a matching green sockliner, along with similar insoles, finishes off the upper. These insoles are complete with yellow Nike branding accents.

The new Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Brazil” colorway is slated for launch on January 2, 2023. The shoes will be available in men's sizes for $100 via Nike's online stores, as well as at select retailers.

