Where to buy Nike Dunk Low “Fur and Bling” shoes? Price and more details explored

Nike is gearing up for the holiday season with a fresh holiday iteration of Nike Dunk Low. Dubbed “Fur and Bling,” the new addition to the list of seasonal footwear oozes Christmas holiday cheer.

The forthcoming Nike Dunk Low “Fur and Bling” colorway will reportedly arrive in the next few weeks. These lavish low-tops will be sold for $110 per pair. The shoes will be available in women’s sizes on Nike’s SNKRS app as well as with other partnering retailers.

Nike Dunk Low is Fur and Bling is adorned with rings and bedazzled Swoosh

Here's a detailed look at Nike Dunk Low Fur and Bling sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even though Dunk has been around for 40 years, Nike continues to release new hues of the silhouette every week, each one more striking than the last. Unique iterations of the Dunk Low like “Sesame,” “Chenille Swoosh,” “Chlorophyll,” Quilted “Wheat,” and more, alongside collaborative “The Grinch” rendition with CPFM, have been recorded by the sneaker community in the past few weeks.

To keep things simple yet luxurious at the same time, Nike Dunk Low "Fur & Bling" is set to be released later this year. The origin and story of Nike Dunk, as mentioned on the Swoosh’s website reads,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The "Fur & Bling" colorway is dressed in White, Gray, and Brown color schemes. The upcoming Dunk is constructed using premium leather underlays topped with luxe suede panels. While the base is covered in crisp white leather, the topping of gray suede elements are noticeable all over.

The standout features of these sneakers are the diamond rings, black ribbon bows, and dazzling tiny swooshes sitting in the lacing areas. With these embellishments on top, the subtlety kind of ends. These are influenced by the indulgent '70s era of Hollywood. To match them, crisp white lace loops are added to the top.

Typical swooshes on the lateral side as well as sockliners are decorated with earthy brown hues. Adjacent to the swooshes are collar flaps that are spruced with a fluffy white material that is reminiscent of the contentious fur scarves from that era.

On the rear side, the heels are highlighted in green tones with cursive Nike lettering on them. Finally, as an homage to the Oregon shoe manufacturer, a single button with the letter "N" embroidered across the perforations may be found on the lateral heel.

Keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low “Fur and Bling” that is expected to make its debut anytime soon in the upcoming weeks. These women’s exclusive pairs will be offered via Nike’s SNRKS app and a few other select retail locations with a price tag of $110.

Those who are eyeing them can easily sign up on the brand’s website for quick updates on the confirmed drop date and more info on these sneakers.

