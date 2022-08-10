Where to buy Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low Grinch shoes? Everything we know so far 

The popular streetwear label Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM) has again teamed up with Nike to produce another quirky variant of the Nike Dunk Low silhouette. The Grinch, a fictional character, is an influence for the eye-catching redesign, with the green color scheme and fluffy fur makeup.

The crazy Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low "Grinch" edition will supposedly rock the sneaker market sometime during the Christmas season. Interested buyers will be able to fetch them in men's sizes via the e-commerce stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other retail vendors. Stay tuned for the price details of this Grinch shoe.

Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low Grinch is inspired by Dr. Suess' fictional character

Cactus Plant Flea Market, established in 2015 by Cynthia Lu, is recognized for its distinctive style, which combines puff-print designs and intricate typefaces.

When it comes to crazy Dunk launches, Cynthia is an expert. In 2020, it debuted a pair that was entirely covered in rhinestones from heel to toe. In 2022, the pair teased their ground-breaking interpretation of the silhouette covered in khaki suedes.

Coming to the recent edition, for the unfamiliar, Grinch is the fictional brainchild of Dr. Suess. It is portrayed as a sarcastic monster with a cat-like visage and a pot-bellied, fuzzy appearance. It also has a pear-shaped body and a pointed nose. Color schemes guided by the character's green tones have been used to make the latest Dunk Low.

On August 9, 2022, a famous sneaker insider, House of Heat, shared the first glimpse of the Nike Dunk Low Grinch colorway via its social media accounts.

The top, entirely coated in green, sports a vivid green fake fur finish that draws inspiration from the fictional character. A draw tab around the heel protrudes, barely visible through the arrangement, followed by the thick rope laces that hold everything in place.

As an ode to the label's DIY approach, a Yin Yang symbol is stitched along the lateral side, and the Grind Rubber midsoles reach halfway up the upper. The zipped stash pockets are also added to the tongue flaps for more details. The tongue flaps are embellished with CPFM and NIKE lettering on each shoe.

Finalizing the aesthetics are the brown gum rubber sole units. To match the rest, the shoes will arrive in a customized shoe box. This package is embellished with Yin Yang designs. You can also showcase different styles, as three different laces are delivered with these footwear pieces. An additional fleece dust bag is added to the package to protect these fuzzy shoes.

The CPFM x Nike Dunk Low Flea Grinch Green is one of the goofiest partnerships produced by both brands. Pricing has not yet been released, but it is anticipated to go on sale at Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few online and physical retailers around the holiday season of 2022.

