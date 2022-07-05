Where to buy the Denim Tears x Cactus Plant Flea Market x Levi's July 4 collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Following a collaboration with Stussy for a SS22 collection, Cactus Plant Flea Market is collaborating with Tremaine Emory-founded, Denim Tears label, inculcating reimagined Levi's archive pieces. The collection is a special-edition collaboration commemorating July 4, 2022, Independence Day in the United States.

Levi's reworked pieces are designed by Tremaine Emory, who is currently the Creative Director at Supreme, and Cactus Plant Flea Market's team. The collection was launched on July 4, 2022 at 12 noon EST on Denim Tear's official e-commerce site in a price range of $310 to $320.

More about the newly launched Denim Tears x Cactus Plant Flea Market x Levi's collection commemorating the U.S. Independence Day 2022

Newly launched Denim Tears x Cactus Plant Flea Market x Levi's collection commemorating the U.S. Independence Day 2022 (Image via @tremaine emory/Instagram)

The newly launched Denim Tears x Cactus Plant Flea Market x Levi's collaborative capsule consists of a 6-piece apparel line, including denim jackets and denim jeans. The entire collection is donned in white, black, and indigo colorways, as they feature pops of black, red, and green in the form of stars and stripes, representing the American and Pan-African flags.

The 6-piece Levi's denim collection, as usual, like most of Emory's releases, has a deeper meaning and a backstory. The capsule's backstory was explained on Denim Tears' official Instagram handle, with a lengthy snippet of a New Yorker article published on January 2021.

The article reminds the people about Jimi Hendrix's unforgettable deconstruction of the American national anthem at Woodstock '69. The performance was a reflection of hopes and fear of the nation as they were in the midst of Vietnam war. The deconstructed version of the national anthem sent a message of inclusivity while celebrating eccentricity. The Denim Tears caption reads,

“Jimi’s Woodstock anthem was both an expression of protest at the obscene violence of a wholly unnecessary war and an affirmation of aspects of the American experiment entirely worth fighting for.”

Quoting John Stuart Mill, the post caption further reads,

“His rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” turned it into a blazing freak flag, a protective shield for eccentrics, oddballs, weirdos, outsiders, and marginal people of every sort. Precisely because the tyranny of opinion is such as to make eccentricity a reproach.”

The caption further reveals Paul Grimstad's comparison between Hendrix's improvised performance and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s analysis of John Stuart Mill's On Liberty.

Taking inspiration from The Star Spangled Banner of Jimi Hendrix's at the Woodstock, the denim is emblazoned with a combination of black and red stripes of the American Flag with green stars from the Pan African flag on three different washes, i.e, faded denim, black, and white.

The collaboration further features the branding with the co-branded logo "Cactus Tears Denim Plant" embroidered over the rear of the 6-pieces in block letters, which acts as a crucial motif in Emory's work.

The front of the jeans and jacket feature a mis-matched half-and-half pattern over left and right sides. The left, featuring American Flag's stripes pattern, while the right, featuring an all-over green stars print.

The jackets can be availed for $320, while the jeans can be availed for $310 from Denim Tears' official e-commerce site, starting July 4, 2022.

