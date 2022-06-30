Where to buy Stussy x Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM)? Release date and more explored

After joining forces back in 2021 for a series of denim pants and work jackets, Stussy and Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM) have reunited for an inspired summer capsule collection. For the capsule, the dynamic duo is offering graphic-heavy summer staples, reimagining the signature Cactus Plant graphic language alongside a mix of iconic Stussy logos.

The fluid and whimsical collection includes summer staple pieces such as shorts, tees, hoodies, beach towels, water bottles, and more. The collection will be released officially at select Dover Street Market stores, select chapter stores, and on the official e-commerce site of Stussy, on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10 am PST.

More about the upcoming Stussy x Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM) summer capsule collection

Upcoming Stussy x Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM) summer capsule collection (Image via Stussy)

After tapping the Bristol, U.K.-based brand Portishead for t-shirt design features for a small capsule, streetwear imprint Stussy is coming back to its roots with a familiar face and friend, Cactus Plant Flea Market.

The upcoming capsule offers an array of colorful co-branded silhouette designs. Across the eclectic range, the series features a large number of graphics, giving the usual unconventional aesthetic that Cactus Plant Flea Market is known for. Cactus Plant Flea Market's founder Cythia Lu has integrated inventive design codes and extraordinary emblems into Stussy's signature silhouettes.

Cynthia Lu further blends and flips classic elements of Stussy's archives and the Californian label's popular logo with her insightful patterns and fonts, such as eight ball, multiple prints, and more.

Given the graphic-heavy approach followed by the labels, the latest collection features loud pieces, which are ideal for the maximalist approach dresses. Included in the collection, fans can see long-sleeve tees, hoodies, a pair of shorts, t-shirts, belts, beach towels, and water bottles. The Stussy site introduces the collection as follows:

"Stüssy and Cactus Plant Flea Market are back with an inspired summer capsule collection. A mix of iconic Stüssy logos combined and reimagined in the signature Cactus Plant graphic language. The fluid and playful treatment is applied to staple pieces: t-shirts, shorts, hoodies, a beach towel, and a 32 oz. Nalgene water bottle."

Leading the collaborative offering is a sky-blue hued hoodie, which features a large graphic on both the front and the rear of the silhouette. The front is covered with a graphic, adorning "STU$C" lettering, which co-brands and combines Stussy's names alongside Stussy's classic double "S" motif. The rear of the hoodie features the label's iconic and famed 8-ball motif, with further co-branded styles.

The next offering is a long-sleeved t-shirt, which features dual-branding motifs on both arms in green and red colorways. The long-sleeved tee further features a graphic on the front, with a central branding that reads "Cactus Sport."

The short-sleeve tees take a creative approach to design as they swaps out typical lettering with codification and artistic emblems to showcase the collaboration. Alongside the aforementioned pieces, the collaboration offers shorts, which adorns the signature eight-ball motif.

The collection also offers a series of household items and accessories, including a 32 Oz. Naglene Water Bottle, beach towel, and a belt. The latest summer collaboration between Stussy and CPFM will become available at select chapter stores and Dover Street Market stores globally. For the online release, the capsule will be released on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10 am PST on Stussy's official e-commerce website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far