Jimmy Gorecki’s Standard Issue Tees NBA collection: Where to buy, price, and more about the limited-edition collab

Jimmy Gorecki and Jarod Lee's co-founded brand, Standard Issue Tees, are showing their love for the NBA by launching a ready-to-wear collection of sweats and cardigans, which they are best-known for.

The brand confirmed that the collection is made with "75th anniversary care" and celebrates the support the brand has received over the years from NBA players. In a press release made by Standard Issue Tee, the company explained that in their five years of work, many great NBA players have adorned their garments.

The collection was officially launched on April 13, 2022 on Standard Issue Tee's official e-commerce site.

More about the upcoming Standard Issue Tees x NBA collection

Upcoming Standard Issue Tee x NBA collection (Image via Standard Issue Tees)

The brand's latest collection has been seen and created through the lens of eight historic NBA franchises, including the Los Angeles Clippers, the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76-ers, the Golden State Warriors, the Chicago Bulls, and the Phoenix Suns.

The collection includes both cardigans and sweatsuits. Each cardigan in the collection sports a ribed cuff in a striped pattern on the wrist, waistband, and collar. The front left pocket of the cardigan features a Standard Issue patch alongside the respective embroidered franchise patches.

Underneath the neck of the cardigan, the rear of the cardigan has accentuated the 75th anniversary patch celebrating the NBA. Underneath the 75th anniversary of the NBA celebration patch, there is a team name and slogan that highlights each team.

Additional details have been added with the accentuated Standard Issue Tees and NBA woven label. The cardigans can be availed for $180 in fleece and open front style with a nod to classic varsity jackets in a size range of XS to 2XL.

Each of the eight cardigans are further rounded out with a pair of matching sweatpants. The sweatpants match the cardigans with a feature of a co-branded logo upon the left leg of the pocket as well as NBA 75th anniversary patch on the right leg of the pocket. Each of these sweatpants retail at a price of $150 in a size range of XS to 2XL.

The collection is a limited edition and has been particularly designed for the 2022 NBA season. The designs comprise exclusively of themes of the 2022 NBA season and will not be replicated for any other season.

One can avail the collection on the official web shop of Standard Issue Tees in a price range of $150 to $180 for sweatpants and cardigan sweaters respectively. The collection will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 10.00 am PST.

