Sweater Better: Types of sweaters that you need to try 

Sweaters are versatile clothing that can warm up your winters instantly. Not many of us are aware that there are several types of sweaters available. For all your winter needs, find the best fit. Sweaters come in various patterns, designs, colors and styles.

So here is a list of sweater types beloved by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Priyanka Chopra Jonas that you absolutely need to try this season.

7 sweater types everyone must try

1) Aran sweater

The Classic Aran Sweater (Image via The Modest Man)

This sweater exhibits a thick texture since it was designed to be worn outdoors. These sweaters have a variety of colors available such as brown, tan, green or other earth tones. If you are someone who lives in biting cold weather or just adding extra warmth to your body in winter, then these sweaters are a must to try out.

Despite being thick, they provide sufficient space for movement for labor work or even fishing. The Aran sweater also has a less thick machine knitted variation. Wool warns sweaters have raised cable and interlaced vertical diamond patterns. The Aran cable sweater denotes wealth and privilege contrary to its name.

2) Cardigans

The National Lottery's Team GB Homecoming Event At The SSE Arena, Wembley (Image via Getty)

For an extra layer of warmth without adding bulk, you can opt for Cardigans. These are suitable for the cooler months or average cold temperatures. Cardigans are available in numerous varieties, from the classic Canadian tuxedo (with both layers being knitted) to an open-knit style that is easy to carry with a mild chill.

They can be paired for a casual look with jeans, skirts or to wear under blazers or jackets.

3) Pullovers

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard - Final Round (Image via Getty)

To layer up for the glam winter look, choose a pullover. Pullovers are available in many different lengths, styles and colors. You can choose from an oversized one to fit, with a turtleneck style collar (more on turtlenecks further down!) or an open neckline, from long lengths to cropped styles. With so many options, opt one that fits your look.

Pullovers can enhance your winter glam quotient by being tucked in jeans or skirts. The definition includes any sweater that does not contain buttons or hangs open.

4) Cable sweater

Cable sweater examples (Image via Getty)

A kind of pullover sweater with crewneck and detailed knitted patterns that resemble twisted ropes /braids. These sweaters can either have an all-over cable design or just on the front. The most common cable knit patterns are Saxon braids, Honeycomb pattern, lattice and knots.

5) Cashmere sweaters

Guinness Presents Liberty Fields (Image via Getty Images)

These are exquisite sweaters made of luxurious cashmere wool. The wool has a natural softness and a low level of itchiness. These sweaters are extra soft and super cozy as they are gently brushed before being hand-knitted. Various celebrities, including the beloved Jennifer Aniston, have been seen sporting these.

6) Chunky sweaters

Claudia Villanueva (Image via LookBook)

These are heavier and thicker sweaters as compared to a cardigan or a pullover. They are suitable for the winter weather and are knitted using chunky yarn and bigger needles.

7) Funnel neck sweater

Feature Image via Lookastic

These are the kind of turtle neck sweaters that are oversized with a cardigan or pullover, squeeze these into your autumn wardrobe for a look without a jacket. You can easily fit them over a top or tee and pair them with a pair of skinny jeans or trousers.

These are just our favorites, but the list of types of sweaters is endless. You can choose your style according to the event, weather or your mood. Let us know which ones are at the top of your list!

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article only reflects the author's point of view.

Edited by R. Elahi