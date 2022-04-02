GOT7's BamBam becomes first K-pop idol to perform at the NBA halftime show

NBA team Golden State Warriors has revealed that their global ambassador, GOT7’s BamBam, will be performing in the upcoming events of the professional basketball team. He will be the first K-pop idol to perform at an NBA game show.
The announcement has been making headlines on social media and fans can’t get enough of it.
Some K-pop idols like to promote their collaboration and releases via mainstream social media or at concerts surrounded by fans, but BamBam has taken a new turn and will release his new single at the Chase Center, the sports home and arena to NBA’s Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
BamBam to perform at the NBA halftime show and prove his love for Golden State Warriors
On March 31, 2022, NBA team Golden State Warriors announced that they have invited their global ambassador, K-pop idol BamBam, to headline the halftime performance during the game show. He is also the first-ever K-pop singer to perform at an NBA event.
The NBA, also known as the National Basketball Association, is a professional men’s basketball league. It is composed of 30 teams and is one of the major professional sports leagues in the US and Canada.
At the start of 2022, the Warriors and the K-pop singer announced their collaboration and partnership, appointing BamBam as the team’s global ambassador. The musician has been a long-time fan of the NBA team and was honored to be named their global ambassador.
He also posted pictures wearing the basketball team’s jersey with the caption:
"Newst family member of GSW. 2022 is going to be a good year for GSW!."
The Golden State Warrior announced a series of activities and partnerships to mark and launch the team’s regular season finale on Thursday, April 7, including a live performance by K-pop icon BamBam. At the halftime show, the singer will release his new single, Wheels Up, which also features Oakland-based artist MAYZIN.
Meanwhile, on April 6, 2022, the K-pop superstar and the Golden State Warrior will unveil an exclusive and co-branded merchandise line at the Thrive City Warriors Official shop. They will also conduct a meet and greet session with 50 lucky fans.
Fans will be randomly chosen from among those who purchase the brand new merchandise collection at the game show.
Fans congratulate and cheer on the K-pop star
Upon hearing the announcement, fans took to Twitter to congratulate the superstar for becoming a global ambassador and cheered him on for his upcoming activities. They also began trending his name on various social media platforms to celebrate his new achievement.
BamBam’s popularity began to rise with a seven-year career as a rapper with the world-famous K-pop group GOT7. The group has released four albums and 10 mini-albums. The boy group went on to become one of the biggest and most notable K-pop groups in the world.