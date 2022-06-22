Where to buy Drake’s SYMPATHY T-shirt? Price and more details explored 

Following the official launch of his surprise album, Honestly, Nevermind, on June 17, 2022, Drake unveiled the SYMPATHY tee for his fans. The Canadian rapper was spotted donning the same camo tee in his recent Instagram post.

The SYMPATHY camo-print tee is currently available on the e-commerce website of Drake Related. The crewneck t-shirts are retailing for $45 apiece. Interested shoppers must note that orders can take almost six weeks to ship.

The aforementioned album is the seventh album credited to the singer, and it consists of 14 tracks. It was released within a day of being announced on Instagram.

Drake's SYMPATHY tee features camo print with vibrant graphics on both sides

Drake was spotted wearing his SYMPATHY Tee in his recent Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@champagnepapi)

Undoubtedly, Champagne Papi is regarded as one of the most stylish musicians in the industry. With his trendsetting streetwear outfits, the Hotline Bling rapper has had a significant impact on the fashion world.

The musician has previously launched apparel for his fans, and the latest SYMPATHY RealTree T-shirt is the latest addition to his catalog. These crewneck casual tees are ideal for summers and have therefore been introduced as the Summer 2022 apparel launch.

These camo-tees feature distinct hues of greenery all over. Fashioned entirely with cotton, these $45 apparel pieces feature large prints on both the front and the back. While the chest area boasts “SYMPATHY” lettering, the rear side is adorned with “SUMMER 22” graphics. The screen prints are done with yellow and red in both cases. "Real Tree" is also printed on the front in a smaller font size.

On taking a closer look at the tees, one can see that they are filled with camo prints of trees and green leaves. All the t-shirts were manufactured in El Salvador.

Order your SYMPATHY tee from drakerelated.com if you are interested and be patient since the t-shirts will be shipped sometime within the next six weeks.

How is Drake expanding his business?

aGOODoutfit @aGOODoutfit OVO x PORTER SS22 functional bag collection 🦉 OVO x PORTER SS22 functional bag collection 🦉 https://t.co/F7iTBauQ6d

Drake has worked closely with a few fashion industry giants via his own fashion label, October’s Very Own or OVO. The label has teamed up with renowned fashion labels this year, including Japanese retailer Porter, Playboy, and Disney.

With Porter, his label introduced an assortment of travel bags and luggage. On the other hand, his collaboration with Playboy led to the launch of a vibrant, playful capsule of clothing pieces and accessories. The OVO x Disney collab, inspired by Mickey Mouse, included whimsical designs in clothes and accessories.

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz Official images of Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in “Black/University Gold” ✔︎ Official images of Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in “Black/University Gold” ✔︎ https://t.co/JalJYiMABA

Besides OVO, the rapper has also formed a sublabel with the American activewear juggernaut Nike. Labeled “NOCTA,” this partnership was established back in 2020. The duo has sent shockwaves through the sneaker world on various occasions in these two years. In 2022, the music artist and Nike released various new colorways of their Nike Hot Step Air Terra design.

The “Purple” and “Black and University Gold” colorways of NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra shoes recently surfaced on the internet. Each pair of both iterations will cost $180, and they will be available on the official e-commerce locations of NOCTA as well as Nike.

