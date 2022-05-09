Drake's OVO x Porter collab: Where to buy, release date, price, and more about the bag collection

Rapper Drake's founded label, OVO (October's Very Own), is collaborating with the Japanese manufacturer's Tokyo-based bag label Porter (Yoshida & Co., Ltd.). Interestingly, the two labels are reconnecting for the second time for a range of functional travel bags.

The collection is a part of Spring Summer 2022 and is a reimagination of Japanese baggage designers from OVO's multi-cultural perspective. The collection consists of a six-piece travel bag piece.

More about the Drake's OVO x Porter bag collection

Drake's OVO x Porter collaboration (Image via October's Very Own)

This collaborative bag collection comes shortly after a footwear collab with OVO x Suicoke. The bag collection is the result of a cohesive collision between high-quality functional designed carrier options and the lifestyle pop-culture brand.

The collection comprises of six iconic styles that include a 2 Way Boston Bag, a Daypack, a 2 Way Helmet Bag, a Document Case, a Pouch Case, and a Waistbag. Each of these bags is made in Japan and features an "OVO" monogram pattern in the recognizable camo print.

The full collection consists of:

2 Way Boston Bag in 100% polyester fill and taffeta lining that can be availed for $688. The bag features a dual zip main compartment and a black and white label. Daypack in green camo that has a 19 litre capacity and can be availed for $648. The bag features a padded internal sleeve pocket with velcro closure and adjustable padded shoulder straps. 2 Way Helmet Bag can be availed for $598 and has a capacity of 12 litres. The bag features two front pockets with velcro snap closure and adjustable crossbody straps. Document Case in green camo can be availed for $328. The bag features a dual zip main compartment and padded internal sleeve pocket with velcro closure. A 13-inch laptop can fit into this bag. Waistbag in green camo can be availed for $288 and consists of a front zipper pocket with internal compartments. Pouch Case can be availed for $248 and features a carry handle and front zippered pockets.

Ranging from $248 to $688, the OVO X Porter collection's bag is crafted with a stylish yet rugged Japanese crafted water-repellent heavy-duty material constructed with nylon twill silhouettes. The collaboration's campaign features the artist Skeng Don, also known as Ratty.

The bags feature the iconic and famed OVO owl motif and black and white colored Porter/Yoshida & Co. branding tags presented on each silhouette, to give a nod to both the involved labels. The bags can be purchased from the brand's official e-commerce site, octobersveryown.com.

Edited by Atul S