Picture of Drake and Taylor Swift hugging breaks the internet, sends fans into a frenzy 

Drake shared a picture of himself hugging Taylor Swift on Instagram, which has broken the internet. A series of photos were uploaded on Monday, April 18 and the last one of them included the God’s Plan singer putting his arms around Swift. Other photos in the carousel had a picture of his son Adonis, a moment captured during a concert, him enjoying a scenic sunrise and a picture of him looking exasperated. He captioned the Instagram post:

Drake's picture alongside Swift has left Swifties (Swift’s fanbase) go bezerk. Fans did not think the two knew each other and are now convinced that the legendary singers will be collaborating for a song.

The last time Drake was pictured with Swift was at the 2012 MTV VMA’s where the two were seen walking away.

kadriye @tayspetsch remember there were rumors about drake x taylor swift collab during 1989 era? what if that song is in the vault tracks?? remember there were rumors about drake x taylor swift collab during 1989 era? what if that song is in the vault tracks?? https://t.co/ot02Y7YeG2

Internet reacts to Drake and Taylor’s recent Instagram picture

Though one might expect conjecture about the two dating, Taylor Swift has shown no signs of being interested in the One Dance singer. Taylor Swift is currently speculated to be dating actor-model Joe Alwyn. Though the two have not spoken publicly about their relationship. The love birds have been endlessly snapped at award ceremonies together. Paparazzi has also spotted the two holding holds and enjoying dates numerous times.

Drake does not seem to be dating anyone currently. The musician has not spoken about his private life.

Though there are no sparks of romance between the two, Taylor Swift fans are thrilled about the two potentially collaborating. Reacting to the now viral picture, a few tweets read:

amarachi @ihcarama when drake and taylor swift come out with a joint kanye diss album and then the world implodes when drake and taylor swift come out with a joint kanye diss album and then the world implodes

molly @illicitolerate not now honey drake just posted with taylor swift not now honey drake just posted with taylor swift https://t.co/8xKu0dTYkl

cali joy @calithevirgo me ascending to my highest self when taylor swift and drake collab me ascending to my highest self when taylor swift and drake collab https://t.co/lZ8cw0f2go

🧝🏾‍♀️ ghetto glow worm @jnkhive taylor and drake is gay son or thot daughter taylor and drake is gay son or thot daughter

Sucka  @SUCXAWORLD a drake and taylor swift song would literally be inescapable and in the most annoying way possible… a drake and taylor swift song would literally be inescapable and in the most annoying way possible…

error @deactivated032 Drake posting a pic of him and Taylor 🤣 swifties about to go crazy Drake posting a pic of him and Taylor 🤣 swifties about to go crazy

Director Exquisite @ExquisiteWill I always forget that Taylor is friends with Kendrick and Drake that’s so funny I always forget that Taylor is friends with Kendrick and Drake that’s so funny

Director Exquisite @ExquisiteWill twitter.com/nickputation/s… nick @nickputation how it started how it's going how it started how it's going https://t.co/M5eFl7zG35 The way Drake always posts them and Taylor moving like he a secret The way Drake always posts them and Taylor moving like he a secret 😭😭😭 twitter.com/nickputation/s…

dr. james | try, try, try @jamesdoestry Drake posting pictures of him, a child and taylor...... Drake posting pictures of him, a child and taylor......

?? @aeragons are you really going to tell me taylor just had a drake collab locked up in the 1989 vault all these years. like why is she actually an insane person are you really going to tell me taylor just had a drake collab locked up in the 1989 vault all these years. like why is she actually an insane person

Drake outstreams tracks released before 1980 with just one catalog

Billboard’s market date recently revealed that the Canadian singer has planted himself as one of the largest musicians in the industry. His 2021 music catalog has outstreamed all tracks released prior to 1980. The 35-year-old rapper is visibly the most in-demand artist.

All the songs released between 1950 and 1979 made up only 0.85 streams last year. The singer released his first mixtape over 15 years ago, which was responsible for 0.8% of 2021’s music streams.

Taylor Swift has also attained unimaginable stardom in recent years. Adding to the list, a new species of millipede has been named after her.

The Swift Twisted- Claw Millipede is one out of 16 species named by scientists Derek Hennen, Jackson Means and Paul Marek. Hennen also noted that the millipede has only been found in Tennessee.

The rapper's Instagram picture alongside Taylor Swift is filled with comments from Swifties with theories of a collaboration. It will be exciting to see where this collaboration, if true, can go!

