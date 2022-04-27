Porter X Doraemon: Release date, where to buy, and more about the fun collab

Heritage bag company, Porter is collaborating with the iconic Japanese series, Doraemon for an iconic Porter x Doraemon bag collection. The collaboration will release a five-piece limited capsule. It will be available to buy online until stocks last and offline in a few selected stores.

The Porter x Doraemon collection release on the official e-commerce site of Porter on April 28, 2022 at 12 p.m. JPT. Each piece of the collection features Doraemon graphics and Porter's branding.

More about the upcoming Porter x Doraemon 5-piece bag collection

Porter x Doraemon 5-piece bag collection ( Image via Porter)

Following collaborations with Toga and Undercover, Porter is now partnering up with Doraemon, the beloved manga/anime series.The limited edition capsule will feature renditions of Porter's classic models. It will consist of a 2way duffle bag, 2way tote, a shoulder bag, a wallet, and a long wallet.

All five pieces will be available in Porter's signature navy hue. They are constructed in nylon twill material with black fabric patches. Metal buttons and buckles on the bags are coated in white. The carabiners have touches of both white and red and Doraemon's iconic golden bell is clipped onto it.

The image of the cheerful robot feline can be found on the exterior pockets. The inner bright-blue lining also shows Doraemon dressed as a porter. There is bright red lining along the inner pockets and the accent stitching across the straps.

The description of the collaboration reads,

"This is a special collection with Japan's world-class national character "Doraemon".Doraemon, a cat-shaped robot from the land of the future, is a friendship fantasy that spreads with his best friend Nobita."

Porter also explained their thought process behind the designs.

"Doraemon dressed as a "porter" is vividly expressed on the surface and interior of the bag with high-density embroidery and prints. The elegant and calm navy-colored nylon twill is made from the original bonded fabric. The interior is blue, which symbolizes Doraemon. Comes with a carabiner with a "bell" that Doraemon always wears carefully," reads the collaborative description.

Details of the collection pieces

1) The shoulder bag from the Doraemon x Porter collection is priced at ¥ 27,500 (approx $215), and comes in a compact size.

2) The 2way Tote bag can be purchased for a price of ¥ 36,300 (approx $284) and it features a wide gusset for extra support and can store A-4 sized documents.

3) The 2way Duffle bag is priced at ¥ 33,000 (approx $258). It is compact, but comes with a lot of storage space.

4) The regular wallet can be obtained at a price of ¥ 19,800 (approx $155) in a bi-fold style. It has removable shoulder straps.

5) The long wallet is marked at ¥ 24,200 (approx $189). It is available in a shoulder-bag fashion and features a gusset for comfort.

The full Porter x Doraemon collection will release on April 28, 2022 at 12 p.m. JPT. The products will be available on the official website yoshidakaban.com and select stores including Porter flagship stores, Porter Ginza, Porter Stand, and Porter Korea.

