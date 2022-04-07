Fujiko Fujio, co-creator of long-running Doraemon manga, passes away at 88

Fujiko A. Fujio, pen name for the co-creator of the long-running Doraemon manga, passed away on Thursday morning in Japan. The series, which Fujiko A. co-created alongside Fujiko F. Fujio, has one of the highest chapter counts in manga history.

Fujiko A., real name Motoo Abiko, was also known for the manga series Ninja Hattori-kun, Kaibutsu-kun, Pro Golfer Saru, and Warau Salesman. All four series inspired anime adaptations, whether via TV or film, or even both in some cases.

Follow along as this article discusses the details surrounding Abiko’s tragic passing, as well as his contributions to the manga industry.

Doraemon author Motoo Abiko, pen-name Fujiko A. Fujio, passes away near home in Japan

Abiko's passing

Motoo Abiko seen next to Ninja Hattori-kun merchandise (Image via STR/Jiji Press)

As mentioned above, Fujiko A. Fujio, co-creator of the Doraemon manga, tragically passed away near his home in Japan on Thursday morning. Police responded to a call reporting that someone had collapsed outside the artist’s home at 8.40AM.

By the time police arrived, Abiko had sadly already passed. Police are said to be investigating the death, but stated there were no indications of suspicious injuries or wounds based on a cursory observation.

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE Famous manga artist Fujiko A Fujio (Motoo Abiko), creator of cult manga like "Ninja Hattori-kun", "Obake Q-Tarou" or "Laughing Salesman" passed away today with 88 years



He was also known being part of the mangaka duo Fujiko Fujio together with "Doraemon" creator Hiroshi Fujimoto Famous manga artist Fujiko A Fujio (Motoo Abiko), creator of cult manga like "Ninja Hattori-kun", "Obake Q-Tarou" or "Laughing Salesman" passed away today with 88 yearsHe was also known being part of the mangaka duo Fujiko Fujio together with "Doraemon" creator Hiroshi Fujimoto https://t.co/W1nPvWQxyc

Abiko’s most significant contributions to the manga industry consist of his co-creation of Doraemon, alongside Fujiko F. Fuji (real name Hiroshi Fujimoto), and the iconic Ninja Hattori-kun. Both series received anime adaptations, with the former also receiving several spin-off manga series.

Abiko and Fujimoto penned the Doraemon manga together until 1987, when Abiko stepped down from the series. The latter continued writing the series until his death in 1996. The series spawned three separate TV animes, the third incarnation of which began in 2005 and still runs as one of the most popular children’s weekly TV series in Japan to date.

sandman @sandman_AP Fujiko Fujio A, a legendary mangaka, has passed away at the age of 88 today. The first manga Oda read in his life was Fujiko's manga "The Monster Kid". They held an interview in Color Walk 2. Below are their tribute drawings.🙂 Fujiko Fujio A, a legendary mangaka, has passed away at the age of 88 today. The first manga Oda read in his life was Fujiko's manga "The Monster Kid". They held an interview in Color Walk 2. Below are their tribute drawings.🙂 https://t.co/bVR2qllDbA

Abiko’s tragic demise marks the passing of yet another Osamu Tezuka-era manga artist, serving as an incredibly sad loss for the community. For many, the peak manga era in terms of quality consisted of the Tezuka-era style of writing and illustration for manga.

Many contemporary mangaka, such as One Piece author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda, cite Abiko’s work as a heavy inspiration for them. Both contemporary artists and fans have mourned his passing on social media, exemplifying how relevant his work has remained in the years since its release.

In summation

Snowdrop Cleo @SnowdropCleo

Thank you for making my childhood bearable with the hope of having Doraemon coming to my rescue. RIP Legend, Fujiko A Fujio!Thank you for making my childhood bearable with the hope of having Doraemon coming to my rescue. RIP Legend, Fujiko A Fujio! 😭Thank you for making my childhood bearable with the hope of having Doraemon coming to my rescue. https://t.co/Pbs5LqMg7V

Motoo Abiko’s tragic passing marks yet another grieving loss for the mangaka community. While the Doraemon co-creator did at least live a full and long life, his passing nevertheless remains incredibly sad to bear.

His various series have served as inspiration to many contemporary authors, as well as shaping some of the most valued memories of manga readers. There can be no overstating his influence on the manga industry, and his legacy will be one of ingenuity and creativity.

