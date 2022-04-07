Fujiko Fujio, co-creator of long-running Doraemon manga, passes away at 88

Fujiko A. Fujio, pen name for the co-creator of the long-running Doraemon manga, passed away on Thursday morning in Japan. The series, which Fujiko A. co-created alongside Fujiko F. Fujio, has one of the highest chapter counts in manga history.
Fujiko A., real name Motoo Abiko, was also known for the manga series Ninja Hattori-kun, Kaibutsu-kun, Pro Golfer Saru, and Warau Salesman. All four series inspired anime adaptations, whether via TV or film, or even both in some cases.
Follow along as this article discusses the details surrounding Abiko’s tragic passing, as well as his contributions to the manga industry.
Doraemon author Motoo Abiko, pen-name Fujiko A. Fujio, passes away near home in Japan
Abiko's passing
As mentioned above, Fujiko A. Fujio, co-creator of the Doraemon manga, tragically passed away near his home in Japan on Thursday morning. Police responded to a call reporting that someone had collapsed outside the artist’s home at 8.40AM.
By the time police arrived, Abiko had sadly already passed. Police are said to be investigating the death, but stated there were no indications of suspicious injuries or wounds based on a cursory observation.
Abiko’s most significant contributions to the manga industry consist of his co-creation of Doraemon, alongside Fujiko F. Fuji (real name Hiroshi Fujimoto), and the iconic Ninja Hattori-kun. Both series received anime adaptations, with the former also receiving several spin-off manga series.
Abiko and Fujimoto penned the Doraemon manga together until 1987, when Abiko stepped down from the series. The latter continued writing the series until his death in 1996. The series spawned three separate TV animes, the third incarnation of which began in 2005 and still runs as one of the most popular children’s weekly TV series in Japan to date.
Abiko’s tragic demise marks the passing of yet another Osamu Tezuka-era manga artist, serving as an incredibly sad loss for the community. For many, the peak manga era in terms of quality consisted of the Tezuka-era style of writing and illustration for manga.
Many contemporary mangaka, such as One Piece author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda, cite Abiko’s work as a heavy inspiration for them. Both contemporary artists and fans have mourned his passing on social media, exemplifying how relevant his work has remained in the years since its release.
In summation
Motoo Abiko’s tragic passing marks yet another grieving loss for the mangaka community. While the Doraemon co-creator did at least live a full and long life, his passing nevertheless remains incredibly sad to bear.
His various series have served as inspiration to many contemporary authors, as well as shaping some of the most valued memories of manga readers. There can be no overstating his influence on the manga industry, and his legacy will be one of ingenuity and creativity.
Follow along for more anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.