'Stand by Me Doraemon 2' ending explained: Does Nobita get married? 

Netflix brings its viewers the sequel to the first Doraemon movie, Stand by Me Doraemon 2. The story is adapted from a Japanese anime based on the Doraemon manga chapter Grandma's Memories.

The cartoon was first adapted into the movie Stand by Me Doraemon in 2014 and became hugely successful. Stand By Me Doraemon 2 is a sequel to the first part and continues with the adventures of Nobita and Doraemon.

What is 'Stand By Me Doraemon 2' about?

Stand By Me Doraemon 2 follows the adventures of Nobita and Doraemon as they save future Nobita from jeopardizing his life. The film starts off with Nobita going back in time to pay a visit to his grandmother, who expresses her desire to see Nobita married.

To fulfill her wish, Doraemon pulls out his Time TV. But to their horror, they find that in the future, Nobita had run away from his wedding.

Now, the duo travel to the future, where Nobita has to stand in for his older self, who went back to present-day Nobita's time during the wedding.

Soon after, the two go back to find future Nobita. He revealed he had cold feet as he was unsure whether he could make Shizuka happy. But after spending time in present-day Nobita's era, adult Nobita returns to his own wedding, more sure of his future and himself.

How does the movie end?

After delivering adult Nobita safely back to his wedding, Nobita and Doraemon go back in time and bring his grandmother to see Nobita get married to his beautiful bride Shizuka.

After everything is back in order, Nobita and Doraemon return home to their time. However, on their way back, Doraemon, by mistake, uses one of his gadgets on Nobita, erasing his recent memory. Thus, Nobita has no recollection of the things that had just happened.

Doraemon makes no effort to fill in the gap and keeps the secret of their adventure to himself.

Watch Nobita and Doraemon's adventures on Netflix.

