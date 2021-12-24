'Stand by Me Doraemon 2' voice cast list: Johnny Yong Bosch and other stars

Stand by Me Doraemon 2 is a Japanese anime based on the Doraemon manga chapter Grandma's Memories.

In this 2021 retelling of the story, Nobita goes to the future to fulfill his cherished grandmother's last wish and show her his bride-to-be. But the adult Nobita has run away from his own wedding. What will be the fate of Nobita and his to-be wife after this?

Voice actors of Stand by Me Doraemon 2

Stand by Me Doraemon 2 will debut on Netflix on December 24. Ahead of its release, here are the actors who give voice to the characters in the anime. This list is exclusive to the English version of the anime.

1) Johnny Yong Bosch as Nobita

Johnny Yong Bosch is an American actor, musician, and singer who does voice-overs mostly. His first significant work was with Power Rangers. He portrayed Adam Park, the second Black Power Ranger and later, the Green Zeo Ranger and first Green Turbo Ranger in the Power Rangers franchise.

Bosch does most of his voice-over work at Bang Zoom! Entertainment, Animaze, New Generation Pictures, NYAV Post, and Studiopolis. In Stand by Me Doraemon 2, Bosch voices the role of Nobita.

2) Mona Marshall as Doraemon

Mona Marshall is an American voice actress who voices Doraemon in Stand by Me Doraemon 2. She is known for her work in numerous cartoons, anime shows, films, and video games.

Marshall's major works include South Park, where she voiced many female characters, Fraggle Rock: The Animated Series, and Digimon.

3) Cassandra Lee Morris as Shizuka Minamoto

Cassandra Lee Morris is an American voice actress who made her debut as a teenage program host for an educational video series called Real World Science. Her first voice-over was with Alice and then Yubel in Yu-Gi-Oh! GX.

Since then, she has worked on several animations, anime shows, and audiobooks. Morris' major roles include Ritsu Tainaka in K-On!, Suguha Kirigaya/Leafa in Sword Art Online, Sue in Doraemon, and Pelops II in Godzilla Singular Point.

Other voice actors

Other voice actors in Stand by Me Doraemon 2 are Brian Beacock as Suneo, Kaiji Tang as Gian, and Barbara Goodson as Nobita's Grandmother, among others.

Relive your childhood memories with Stand by Me Doraemon 2, dropping on Netflix today.

