Johnny Yong Bosch might voice a Genshin Impact character, as per leaks

Popular American actor Johnny Yong Bosch is apparently voicing a Genshin Impact character.

Uncle Johnny (@Odd2000XR) recently posted on Twitter that an insider "confirms" Johnny Yong Bosch will voice a Genshin Impact character in 2022. There is no evidence to suggest that this is true, and the leaker does not have a history of Genshin Impact news.

However, some may still wish to discuss this leak. Johnny Yong Bosch is a famous voice actor, so it wouldn't be unheard of if he eventually voiced a character in Genshin Impact.

Recent Genshin Impact leaks state that Johnny Yong Bosch might voice a character

Uncle Johnny @Odd2000XR

#Genshin_Imapct #Ichigo #Lelouch #DMC5 Insider confirms Johnny Yong Bosch to voice a character in 2022, source redacted due to NDA rules and TOS. Insider confirms Johnny Yong Bosch to voice a character in 2022, source redacted due to NDA rules and TOS.

#Genshin_Imapct #Ichigo #Lelouch #DMC5

It's worth noting that this is not a verifiable leak. NDA rules are strict, so it wouldn't be unheard of if that's why the source is redacted. However, it also makes verifying the information next to impossible. It may or may not be accurate, but it is still going viral on the Internet.

The leak doesn't state which character Johnny Yong Bosch will work on but does claim that he will voice one in 2022.

Notably, the Twitter account that posted this was active in 2015. Genshin Impact fans are excited at the possibility of Johnny Yong Bosch voicing a character in 2022, as the Reddit post has over 1K upvotes.

Uncle Johnny @Odd2000XR A thousand good reason to #boycottgenshinimpact from predatory marketing to gambling of 100$s of Dollars and you guys come up with the most delusional thing to fuzz about.... A thousand good reason to #boycottgenshinimpact from predatory marketing to gambling of 100$s of Dollars and you guys come up with the most delusional thing to fuzz about....

The leaker doesn't talk about Genshin Impact too often, so they're not a verified insider. Thus, one could assume that the original Tweet talking about Johnny Yong Bosch is purely speculation.

It's a safe bet to assume a prolific voice actor will be involved with one of the most popular video games today. Hence, one should take this leak with a heavy grain of salt.

Who has Johnny Yong Bosch voiced?

Johnny Yong Bosch has voiced many characters, including:

Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Yu Narukami (Persona 4)

Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)

Sabo (One Piece)

Artemis (Sailor Moon)

Sasori (Naruto)

Nathan Adams (Yokai Watch)

Broly (Dragon Ball Fighter Z)

Nine (My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising)

Giyu Tomiaka (Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train)

Johnny Yong Bosch is an English voice actor who also has done live-action roles (starting with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers). If he were to voice a character in Genshin Impact, it would have to be a male character, with the English setting enabled.

There aren't many male Genshin Impact characters leaked for 2022, so players can only speculate on who Johnny Yong Bosch would voice.

