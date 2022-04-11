Why is TikTok obsessed with Steve Madden tote bags? Where to buy, price and everything to know about the latest trend revealed

Two different tote bags from the house of Steve Madden have become the next must-have accessories, thanks to TikTok. The catch lies in the fact that neither of these bags are sold by Steve Madden anymore. One can only find them at TJ Maxx and Marshalls, if the fortune gods favor the finder.

TikTok, known for fashion hacks and its ability to make just about anything go viral, is currently buzzing with the hype for these two elusive bags. People are sharing their quests to locate the bags in their nearby stores. The desperate hunt has proved to be fruitful for a few, but many have shared their heartbreak.

Everything to know about the viral must-have Steve Madden tote bags

The two bags, the “Bevelyn” and the “Bwebber,” have captured the hearts of fashion-forward people who cannot resist a deal for a luxurious bag. They are both currently priced under $30 at TJ Maxx and Marshalls, and are hence cheaper compared to their original price tags.

Image via Newsweek

Both the bags are square-shaped totes with a shoulder strap and a crossbody strap. The “Bevelyn”, with its faux-leather construction and matte black appearance, looks sophisticated and features the 'Steve Madden' branding in bold letters. On the other hand, the “Bwebber” has a highly versatile design with its beige canvas construction and neutral-colored straps featuring the brand's name.

Tanya Martinez @tanyaa_mtz I want the Steve Madden Tote Bag Too🥺 I want the Steve Madden Tote Bag Too🥺

Videos of people looking for and, in some cases, finding them have garnered millions of views on TikTok, driving up their desirability. Those who have successfully found the bags are also sharing the exact location of the stores that fulfilled their wish.

cherished🌹🇭🇹 @Blossomed_KD I deserve that Steve Madden tote bag! I deserve that Steve Madden tote bag! 😢

The bags have been declared “sold out” by Steve Madden stocklisters, per Newsweek, which is why they are only available at TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores now. The “Bevelyn” is priced at $29.99 and the “Bwebber” costs $24.99.

There is no certainty as to where or until when these desired bags will be found. So, make the trip to your nearest TJ Maxx and test your luck without wasting any time.

What if I cannot find either of the bags?

In case you are unable to get your hands on either of the totes, do not worry. You can browse your nearest thrift stores for other alternatives from the brand. Moreover, many people have already started reselling the bags on sites like Depop. We would advise you to be cautious, however, because resellers can sometimes mark up prices absurdly.

