Drake's OVO X Playboy: Where to buy, price, and more about the collection

Drake's OVO x Playboy is collaborating for a Summer Spring 2022 capsule, which will be released officially on March 18, 2022, through the official site of October's Very Own.

The Summer Spring 2022 OVO x Playboy capsule is named "Symbols of Prestige", and is served with a 14 piece collection that includes apparel as well as accessories. The beloved logo of Playboy's bunny and OVO owl motif can be found on the collection marking a co-branded label.

More about Drake's OVO x Playboy collection

Aubrey "Drake" Graham co-founded the lifestyle retail brand, October's Very Own, in 2008 in Toronto, Canada. Since then, the label has produced and designed a lot of apparel related to pop culture, music, and art references with many special collaborations.

OVO's most recent special collaboration was with SUICOKE for a footwear collection and Disney for the Mickey Mouse collection.

The brand is currently launching another collection with Playboy will a 14-piece capsule with iconic motifs sprawled upon intarsia sweaters, hoodies, graphic tees, Hawaiian shirts, and pullovers. However, leading the collection are Playboy club silk shirts.

The classic elements include pin-up style Playboy Bunny, co-branded Isignias, and historic Playboy magazine covers screened throughout the collab over casual-wear.

Another highlight from the collection is the knit sweater that features the brand's classic rabbit and owl pattern, making the collection a must-have for one's wardrobe.

The collection includes iconic accessories such as caps, keychains, boxers, bucket hats, sterling silver chain necklaces with brand charms, and playcards that add even more aesthetic to the bold collection.

The collaboration demonstrates the full-scale capsule, which includes a list of items served in the collection for the enthusiast shoppers, so one doesn't miss out on any piece.

Ovo x Playboy Collection (Image via October's Very Own)

The "Symbols of Presitge" collection by OVO x Playboy includes:

Magazine Tee for $68 in black and red colorways

Playboy Bunny Tee for $68 in black, white, basil, and pink colorways

Air Playboy Tee for $68 in black and white colorways

Butterfly Crewneck for $158 in pink, basil, red and black colorways

Magazine Hoodie for $188 in red and black colorways

Intarsia Sweater for $188 in black and red colorways

Playboy Club Silk Shirt for $188 in basil and black colorways

Playboy Bunny Silk Shirt for $188 in white colorway

Bicycle Playing Cards for $32

Silver Charm Necklace for $398

Bucket Hat for $68 in basil, pink and black colorways

Boxer Shorts for $48 in white, red and black colorways

Playboy Sport Cap for $68 in blue, black and red colorways

Playboy charm Keychain for $68

The whole collection is available in sizes ranging from XS to XXXL (3XL) on the official website octobersveryown.com and in-stores starting March 18, 2022.

