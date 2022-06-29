3 best Levi's collabs so far

The beloved denim label, Levi's, has gained respect for being at the top of its game in the fashion industry, which has led the brand to often partner with equally iconic labels. When Levi's collaborates with another label, it makes sure to deliver denim silhouettes that are drastically different from the usual jeans offerings found on the shelf.

As opposed to normal jeans on the shelf, the collaboration offerings are given boldly printed motifs, hand-embroidered florals, and more detailing, which mixes things up. The latest collaboration with iconic designer Reese Cooper is similarly surprising.

The silhouettes for this collaboration were made in workwear fashion for Reese Cooper's Summer/Spring 2022 2023 collection, dubbed "Seed & Soil." Reese Cooper showcased the 10-piece collection on the Paris Fashion Week runway. The collection was originally released online on the label's official e-commerce site on June 23, 2022. The collection is made out of sustainable materials and opts for eco-friendly construction.

The silhouettes are made out of unique materials including forest green canvas and duck canvas. The collection is an amalgamation of both the labels' DNA and exaggerated silhouettes, such as a chore coat, made to build on the two storylines. The collection was launched online as soon as it made its way onto the Paris Fashion Week runway, and fans didn't have to wait half a year to purchase the products.

Over the years, Levi's has collaborated with many brands, including - Supreme, Ganni, Miu Miu, Disney, Bape, Denim Tears, Off-White, Keith Haring, Pokemon, Farm Rio, Karla, Awake NY, Beam, Justin Timberlake, and more. However, Sportskeeda has made a list of the top three collaborators, which marked a huge difference for the denim label and its offerings.

Top 3 Levi's limited-edition and exclusive collabs

1) Levi's x Supreme

Levi's x Supreme Fall Winter 2019 (Image via Supreme)

Levi's and Supreme have been long-time partners and collaborators with their first collection being launched in 2011. The duo have released a collaborative capsule once or twice a year for a decade, with the exception of 2020 and 2021, due to COVID. The press release for the first-ever collaboration between the New York Imprint and the denim label reads, dated September 12, 2011,

“Levi’s is an American Institution and is known worldwide as the benchmark of quality Denim products.”

The most recent collaboration between the two was released on October 24, 2019, and consisted of a 9-piece capsule. For the Fall Winter 2019 collection, the duo offered custom fitted Nylon Trucker Jacket, Nylon Bell Hat, and Nylon pants, all of which featured quilted nylon lining over the classic workwear staple silhouettes of the denim brand.

The 9-piece collection included three pieces each of the jackets, pants, and hats, with three main patterns and colorways, including yellow, black, and desert camouflage. Due to the choice of material, every piece from the collaborative offerings gave off subtle reflection and had a sheen effect. The iconic Red Tab label and "Supreme" lettering was included in the form of branding over the workwear silhouettes.

2) Levi's x Disney Mickey Mouse

Levi's x Disney Mickey Mouse collaboration (Image via Levi)

To celebrate the 90th anniversary of Disney's most beloved cartoon character, Mickey Mouse, Levi's partnered with the American entertainment conglomerate, Disney, in 2018.

To celebrate the milestone 90th birthday, the dynamic duo offered tees, trucker jackets, and the 501 jeans with Mickey Mouse graphics over the collection. The collection was released on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Levi's on November 1, 2018.

Many tees and sweatshirts had Mickey-adorned graphics, and in addition to the tees, the collection also offered a limited edition trucker jacket and 501 jeans with an all-over Mickey Mouse print. To add a flair and street-style to the collection, many pieces from the collection featured embroidery, sequins, and flocking. Giving a 80's 90's feel to the collection, denim washes gave a lived-in aesthetic.

Other than apparel, more options such as cute accessories, bandanas, tote bags, and trucker caps were included. The Mickey Mouse beanie featured the addition of Mickey mouse ears for Disney super-fans.

3) Disney x Miu Miu upcylced collection

Miu Miu and Levi's teamed up in 2021 for an upcycled collection that captures the spirit of the times and offers beautiful pieces that are way different than when they were first offered. The collection was made using sustainable and eco-friendly methods.

The range, dropped on May 24, 2021, transformed a few of the classic Levi's denim silhouettes into beautiful pieces that integrate Miu Miu's go-to adornments. The entire collection has been given a transformation with the addition of intricate fabric detailing, embroidery, and crystals to make an enticing return over utilitarian denim.

Pursuing a sustainable ideology, Miu Miu upcyled pre-loved denim in collaboration with the denim label, seen through Miu Miu's playful and maverick eye. The official site of Miu Miu reads,

"A selection of classic denim pieces is re-fashioned by Miu Miu, seen through the brand’s maverick and playful eye."

The collection integrates optimistic dressing and utilitarian denim for a joyful collection all at once. The collection is made up of three exclusive items, including vintage Made in USA men's 501 jeans, 1980's and 1990's Trucker Jacket, and Jean shorts. All the items are born of American workwear from mid-1950's to 1990s.

These iconic workwear pieces have been personalized and customized by Miu Miu in a play between femininity and masculinity. The iconic Levi's backpatch over denim was also re-invented by Miu Miu into a co-branded logo. The logo carried Miu Miu's pink hue alongside the iconic red logo by the denim label.

Giving homage to Miu Miu's archives and most memorable collection, each piece was uniquely hand embellished and attributed vintage aesthetics. Most of the reimagined denim pieces boasted pearl-lining pockets, crystals, diamante embroidery, and an all-over floral embroidery over the pieces.

The silhouettes also adorned leather patches that featured Art Deco-inspired intarsia motifs. The oversized silhouette of the trucker jackets featured white lace collars, to add in a classic and expensive effect to the silhouettes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far