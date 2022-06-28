Where to buy A Ma Maniere x Awake NY COLOR CODE collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Atlanta-based label A Ma Maniere has collaborated with streetwear brand Awake NY for their inaugural partnership capsule. The capsule comprises apparel pieces as a part of The Whittaker Group's Color Code program, a product collaboration program to support minority and black brands.

The capsule collection is inspired by the 1990s athleticwear from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The collaborative capsule introduces nine apparel pieces, including hoodies, tees, and sweatpants. The collection was launched on June 24, 2022, and can be availed on the official e-commerce site of A Ma Maniere.

More about the newly launched 9-piece A Ma Maniere x Awake NY COLOR CODE apparel collection

newly launched 9-piece A Ma Maniere x Awake NY COLOR CODE apparel collection (Image via A Ma Maniere)

The capsule collection is a marriage between Angelo Baque's (Awake NY Founder) streetwear knowledge and James Whitner's ( Owner of A Ma Maniere and the Whittaker group) cultural presence.

The collection also forms a bond between New York and A Ma Manier's firm roots in Houston, DC, and Atlanta. The A Ma Maniere site introduces the collaboration and Awake NY's founder,

" For Angelo Baque, the Founder and Creative Director of Queens, NY-based Awake NY, a brand collaboration has always served as a chance to infuse meaning into the conversations happening within the streetwear and fashion space. With deep roots in the industry, Baque constantly strives to challenge the idea of a run-of-the-mill brand partnership. This notion organically brought about the newest iteration of COLOR CODE: A Ma Maniére x Awake NY."

The complete collection includes,

Heritage Tee can be availed for $40 in black, white, and purple colorways. Reversible Weave Pullover Hoodie can be availed for $90 in blue, black, and white colorways. Reversible Weave Pants can be availed for $70 in blue, white, and black colorways.

The entire capsule is dipped in shades of powder blue, black, white, and purple/ maroon. Incorporating the aesthetics of vintage Historically Black Colleges and Universities, aka HBCUs, the capsule includes collegiate branding inspired by the 90s.

The collection gives a nod to the iconic colleges, including an abbreviated shoutout to the "A.N.Y.A.M.M" university name on hoodies, sweatpants, and tees.

"Higher Learning" lettering can be seen over the nine-piece capsule, which conveys the deep-rooted message for the black community by A Ma Maniere. The brand wants the community to remain united, especially when they fight against the nation's injustices. The official A Ma Maniere site describes,

"The T-shirts also feature the text “Higher Learning,” a call to action for all POC communities to not only inspire change and resistance, but to stand together in solidarity."

A special homage is given to the famous 1960s Black Panther radical political organization, founded by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale in Oakland, CA. This is represented on the garments by adding a panther's head graphic, as it symbolizes resistance and change.

The collection was launched on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of A Ma Maniere on Friday, June 24, 2022. The entire collection can be availed in sizes XS to 2XL within the retail price range of $40 to $90.

