Who is Rae Williams from The Ultimatum? Meet the HBCU graduate with bartending skills

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, hosted by love gurus Nick and Vanessa Lachey, will premiere on April 6, 2022. The show will feature six couples who will be dealing with an ultimatum given to them by their partners after realizing their relationship is not moving forward the way it is supposed to be.

One of the young couples dealing with relationship issues is Rae Williams and Isaiah Wilson. The latter was given an ultimatum by his girlfriend after things came to a standstill in their romantic rendezvous.

All About Rae Williams from The Ultimatum

HBCU graduate Rae Williams was a bartender during her college days. The 24-year-old Austin resident has been dating Isaiah Wilson for the past two-and-a-half years. The couple met each other in their college days.

While Williams is ready for a proposal, marriage, and children, Wilson is still pursuing his graduation and has no future plans yet.

Although the 25-year-old sales consultant loves Williams and wants to marry her, he does not want to rush things, which has caused difficulties for the couple.

Rae @raewil_ my friends are already making fun of me my friends are already making fun of me 😭😂 https://t.co/D9GpUsYAvW

Irrespective of how their relationship will turn out in the end; Williams has already garnered attention from a clip that shows her crying. Many fans think that her crying is similar to Kim Kardashian’s iconic crying meme.

She recently tweeted that even her friends are making fun of her due to the trailer of the show.

About the Show and Couples

Netflix has come up with a never-seen concept for their new show, The Ultimatum where six couples with long-term relationships are still in doubt about whether to get married or not.

The six couples whose fate will be decided after the eight episodes are:

1) Alexis and Hunter, who have been dating for two years, will feature on the show. Alexis wants a proposal and thus expresses her wish for the same.

2) Another couple is Madlyn and Colby who have been together for one and a half years. Among the two, it is Colby who expresses his wish to marry his partner.

3) Shanique and Randall who have been dating for one and a half years will also be on the show. The couple's relationship takes a turn when Shanique issues an ultimatum to Randall.

4) The show will also feature April and Jake, who have been dating for two years. The former now wants to marry her partner and thus ends up issuing the ultimatum.

5) Rae and Zay, who have been dating for two-and-a-half years now, will face drama when Rae talks about getting married.

6) Lauren and Nate have been together for two-and-a-half years. It is Nate who puts forward his wish to spend his life with Lauren.

Produced by Kinetic Content, the show will debut on Netflix on Wednesday while the finale and reunion will be released the following week on Wednesday, April 13.

Edited by Khushi Singh