Who is Jake Cunningham from The Ultimatum? Texas native served in the US Marine Corps

Jake Cunningham, Texas native who has served in the US Marine Corps, will be seen on the dating show, The Ultimatum, along with his partner. The show will air on April 6, 2022, on Netflix.

The eight-episode reality show, hosted by Love is Blind host Nick and Vanessa Lachey, will have six couples finding the answers to the question of whether they should marry their partner or move on.

Details About is Jake Cunningham from The Ultimatum

Jake Cunningham, the Army veteran from Austin, has also served in the U.S. Marines. After facing tough situations on the ground, the 26-year-old is once again ready to battle it out with his partner, April Marie. The 23-years-old influencer, who has more than 55,000 followers on Instagram as of writing, has been dating Cunningham for two years and wants a ring on her finger.

In the trailer of The Ultimatum, Marry or Move On, Marie is seen confessing her feelings to Cunningham and telling him that she “can not wait any longer,” thus deciding to give him the ultimatum. But before taking the big step, Cunningham revealed that he wants to travel around, meet people, have fun, be financially stable, and get clarity about their relationship.

Cunningham is not sure about his feelings and asks Marie, “Should I stay with you because you’re crying and I feel bad? Or should I look out for what I really want in life?” making her believe that, he might be falling for somebody else, which made things worse between them.

Whether Cunningham holds on to her partner or will he move on with someone else will be seen on the upcoming episodes of the show.

About Netflix show The Ultimatum

The show was first teased during the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion. In the trailer, Nick Lachey gives a glimpse of what the show is all about, asking the couples,

“If you’re not sure you want to marry your current partner, the risk is that they’ll find someone else who is.”

The Ultimatum showcases the love story and relationship of six real-life couples where one partner wants to walk down the aisle with the other, but the other person is just not ready for the big step. In response, one person issues an ultimatum to another to sort out their relationship quotient.

During the show, the contestants will not only have the opportunity to select a new potential partner from one of the other couples, but within eight weeks of the show, they will have to make the call whether to get married to their original partner or break up with them.

The first eight episodes of the show will debut on Netflix on Wednesday. The finale and reunion will be released the following week on Wednesday, April 13.

