Where to buy Awake NY x Crocs foam clogs? Release date, price, and more explored

American lifestyle label Awake NY recently entered into a partnership with professional clogs maker Crocs. The two came together to create designs that were devoted to contemporary artisans, craftspersons, and makers.

The Awake NY x Crocs exclusive foam clogs recently dropped on Wednesday, May 25, at 11 am EST. These everyday pairs are currently available for purchase on Awake NY’s official website. Following their release on fashion label’s website, the clogs will also witness a wider launch via Footlocker on Friday, May 27.

The duo have released their designs in varied sizes for fans of all ages. While the adult slip-ons are priced for $69.99, the kids and toddlers pairings can be fetched for $49.99 and $44.99, respectively.

Awake NY x Crocs foam clogs are dedicated to contemporary local artists

Foot Locker @footlocker



The Crocs x Awake NY collection drops 5/27 in full family sizing! The freedom of creativityThe Crocs x Awake NY collection drops 5/27 in full family sizing! The freedom of creativity 🎨 The Crocs x Awake NY collection drops 5/27 in full family sizing! https://t.co/CidGBrHv0b

After collaborating on exclusive purple-toned foam clogs in November 2021, the two businesses have come together again for their fresh Spring 2022 edition.

Awake NY wrote about the idea of teaming up with Crocs in a recent Instagram post, captioning it:

“Our latest @crocs collaboration is inspired by today's artisans, craftspeople and makers. There's something truly special about working with your hands, and creating something in your own studio or space. Our Crocs pay homage to local artists and makers, who provide creative spaces and services for the community.”

Both labels have taken heavy inspiration from indigenous artists who like spending time creating and innovating in the studio. As an ode to the artists of New York, Awake NY harked back to some of the town's native artists, notably those of Brooklyn Clay Industries, Brooklyn Blooms, and Processa.

Brooklyn Clay Industries was formed by Reuben King, a Dominica native. Through continuing seminars, projects, and apprenticeships, the ceramic studio provides a room for people to innovate.

LaParis Phillips is another face of the campaign, who founded Brooklyn Blooms, a floral boutique guided by fashion, art, and individuality.

Lastly, Processa was launched by Kiara Cristina Ventura and Kameron Austin Robinson with the goal of exposing the work and stories of young artists of diversity.

Angelo Baque, the founder of Awake NY, commented upon the latest linkup, saying:

“The design pays homage to my favorite pair of pants, which were custom-made by a very dear friend of mine. I’m in awe of those who work with their hands, especially in today’s times. That’s why I chose to highlight the local artisans and spaces for the campaign.”

The clogs are designed using heather gray hue and feature paint-splattered artwork with different blue, purple, and green pigments all over the footwear. The package comes with flowery and rabbits Jibbitz as well as a set that spells out the New York brand's name. Awake insignia is then featured on the backstrap.

In other news, the foam clogs genius also entered into various partnerships with different names like Salehe Bembury, SZA, and Lazy Oaf.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia