SZA x Crocs collab: Release date, price and more about the fun collection

After collaborating with General Mills for cereal-inspired clogs, Crocs is now collaborating with SZA for a footwear line and multiple Jibbitz charms to remind her fans of the "rulebreaker" attitude of the singer. The collaborative pieces from the collection will be a direct mirror to SZA and her personality.

Kim Kardashian was the first to tease the collection on her Instagram handle through a story on April 29, 2022. The Grammy-winning artist, SZA, has sent out a few PR packages, which include clogs, slides, and campaign cards, ahead of the official drop, which is rumored to be on Monday, May 2, 2022.

#cam @cryinginkauai SZA HAS A DEAL WITH CROCS??? BITCHHSHDJCJCVVC SZA HAS A DEAL WITH CROCS??? BITCHHSHDJCJCVVC https://t.co/30rwPoYSsx

More about the upcoming collaborative collection between SZA and Crocs

collaborative collection of SZA (Image via @trinasrevenge / Instagram)

Fans have been waiting for the neo soul singer to drop her Sophomore album, which the singer confirmed to be finished in an interview with Variety. However, before dropping the highly anticipated album, SZA is treating her fans to a fun collaboration with Crocs.

The Ctrl artist's music is what keeps her fans happy, however, the upcoming collaboration collection with Crocs is a pre-album treat for her fans. While it isn't Sophomore, fans will be more than happy to receive anything from their favorite pop culture artist.

The collaborative collection includes camp-worthy classic clogs, slides, and campaign cards that feature SZA as a fisherwoman. The clogs and slides from the footwear line boast a wood-inspired exterior.

The collection also brings SZA Jibbitz charms, as well as an extra dose of SZA woven friendship bracelets to adorn the clogs.

The collection epitomizes the facets of the recent Grammy-winning artist, like her spiritual and earthy side. A few Jibbitz charms come in the shapes of flowers, earth, weed leaves, and recycling symbols. Clearly, these adorable charms are a nod to SZA's love for nature and earth.

In an interview with Girls United, SZA commented on her love for nature:

“Nature saved my life and continues to do so all the time. It’s a window into God's eye. I’m grateful that it has a soothing, connecting effect on me, and that’s why I bring it into so much of it in my work.”

Other Jibbitz charms include a fish-shaped charm and a hooked fish charm on the care packages to cherish her memories of her Ctrl Fishing Company, a sustainable fashion brand on a mission to save the ocean.

Lastly, a nod to SZA's mental health, and her openness is given through a "Mental Health Matters" brain-shaped charm. The singer has evidently been open about her mental health and its importance.

Interestingly, SZA confirmed the collaboration by commenting under a fan account's post with, "Welp Surprise!"

The singer further promoted the upcoming collab through her Instagram story, which arrived on Monday, May 2, 2022. However, an official announcement through Crocs and SZA has yet to be posted. The collection will be available for purchase on the official e-commerce site of the brand, Crocs.

