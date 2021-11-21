SZA and BTS interaction takes a wild turn as ARMYs trend #LEAVEBTSALONE

On November 21, the BTS fandom once again took to Twitter to protect their favorite idols' image. Good Days singer SZA talked about her experience of the K-pop septet BTS at Harry Styles' concert on November 17, but her choice of words have landed her in trouble.
In a now-deleted tweet, the American singer-songwriter replied to a fan, stating that she doesn’t have a picture with BTS because “they didn’t care” when Lizzo tried introducing them. The tweet snowballed into a bigger issue as BTS and SZA stans locked horns, hurling insults at each other.
“They didn’t care”: SZA’s tweet thrashed by BTS ARMY
Clips of American singer Lizzo and BTS’ meeting went viral as fans spotted them having a gala time at Harry Styles’ concert recently. The K-pop supergroup even met SZA, with a fan capturing BTS’ V hugging SZA. What was otherwise a cute interaction between the artists soon fuelled a fanwar between ARMY and SZA stans.
The feud reportedly started with the Good Day singer’s fandom holding a BTS vs. SZA Twitter space. The American singer’s fandom shared a derogatory tweet against BTS with a screenshot shown as proof. ARMYs also claim that many of the singer’s fandom used racist and xenophobic comments against the K-pop group, only because of her tweet.
The protective, loyal fandom stood up for their idols, soon trending #LEAVEBTSALONE. As varied reactions always exist, some fans are rebutting the eye-for-an-eye way by calling SZA a liar.
The singer did rise to her defense but soon deleted the tweet.
It also didn’t help that the singer replied to another fan by saying:
ARMYs soon filled the comment section proving to the singer that BTS knew her, by sharing clips of J-Hope playing her song Good Days on his birthday Vlive.
However, not everyone feels the same way. Some claimed that the situation is being blown out of proportion, saying that “they don’t care” is just a Black slang but doesn’t have a negative connotation. Many are also pointing out that the concert was dark and loud, implying that it would have been difficult for them to see each other or even talk.
Meanwhile, netizens also sparked off a logical debate - ARMYs commented that J-Hope playing Good Days does not mean he would know how SZA looked in real life, implying that not all fans who listen to songs know the artist’s face.
SZA fans commented that the singer posting birthday wishes for the BTS member on her story does not mean she would recognize them or be friendly with them in real life, at what was likely their first meeting.
Even Lizzo was dragged into the fanwar. The singer quote-retweeted SZA's tweet, saying that she did introduce her to the members but the music was loud. While the tweet is harmless, she ended it with #LEAVESZAALONE, adding fuel to the fire. She later deleted the tweet.