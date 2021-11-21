SZA and BTS interaction takes a wild turn as ARMYs trend #LEAVEBTSALONE

On November 21, the BTS fandom once again took to Twitter to protect their favorite idols' image. Good Days singer SZA talked about her experience of the K-pop septet BTS at Harry Styles' concert on November 17, but her choice of words have landed her in trouble.

In a now-deleted tweet, the American singer-songwriter replied to a fan, stating that she doesn’t have a picture with BTS because “they didn’t care” when Lizzo tried introducing them. The tweet snowballed into a bigger issue as BTS and SZA stans locked horns, hurling insults at each other.

“They didn’t care”: SZA’s tweet thrashed by BTS ARMY

Clips of American singer Lizzo and BTS’ meeting went viral as fans spotted them having a gala time at Harry Styles’ concert recently. The K-pop supergroup even met SZA, with a fan capturing BTS’ V hugging SZA. What was otherwise a cute interaction between the artists soon fuelled a fanwar between ARMY and SZA stans.

amie ⁷ is seeing bts @daegusgenius not sza trying to make it seem like they didn’t greet her at all when tae literally hugged her??? what more does she want from them.. they went to enjoy themselves #LEAVEBTSALONE not sza trying to make it seem like they didn’t greet her at all when tae literally hugged her??? what more does she want from them.. they went to enjoy themselves #LEAVEBTSALONE https://t.co/rMLRDUE4m7

𓍼𝓁𝒶𝓊 ♕𓍯⁷ @yoonsepiphany



#LEAVEBTSALONE not sza lying AGAIN saying bts don’t even know her when she posted this on her story when hobi played her song live 🙄 not sza lying AGAIN saying bts don’t even know her when she posted this on her story when hobi played her song live 🙄 #LEAVEBTSALONE https://t.co/O6fJGpfOae

The feud reportedly started with the Good Day singer’s fandom holding a BTS vs. SZA Twitter space. The American singer’s fandom shared a derogatory tweet against BTS with a screenshot shown as proof. ARMYs also claim that many of the singer’s fandom used racist and xenophobic comments against the K-pop group, only because of her tweet.

RINæ ♟ @GL455Y how don't you have any shame sitting in that space where they being racist and nasty. they are literally putting racist tweets on the jumbotron, one of them said bts started the pandemic and things like that. weirdos. how don't you have any shame sitting in that space where they being racist and nasty. they are literally putting racist tweets on the jumbotron, one of them said bts started the pandemic and things like that. weirdos. https://t.co/4yFxewRE63

mariah carey 🎅 @bawIsinyojaws this whole space was full of people being racist and saying slurs but according to scissor fans, "it was never even that serious". this whole space was full of people being racist and saying slurs but according to scissor fans, "it was never even that serious". https://t.co/rDCjVutXyu

kiko⁷𖧵 @mygmewmew what about #leavebtsalone for once, never going to happen because them and us are always dehumanized and our harassment it’s seen as a joke, I’m fcking tired what about #leavebtsalone for once, never going to happen because them and us are always dehumanized and our harassment it’s seen as a joke, I’m fcking tired https://t.co/lNcACUcaTl

。⁷ @teI7pathy @sza @EMIlILLL "They didn't care" stop painting them as the bad guys lmao they were nice to everyone and u were far away u didn't even try to say hi. It's honestly sad seeing artists say this online it's so unprofessional @sza @EMIlILLL "They didn't care" stop painting them as the bad guys lmao they were nice to everyone and u were far away u didn't even try to say hi. It's honestly sad seeing artists say this online it's so unprofessional

The protective, loyal fandom stood up for their idols, soon trending #LEAVEBTSALONE. As varied reactions always exist, some fans are rebutting the eye-for-an-eye way by calling SZA a liar.

⁷MYGᴴᶦˢᵗᵒʳʸᴹᵃᵏᵉʳ @XLaconicX @yoonsepiphany I had to laugh at her post though because she really said ‘they didn’t care’ and ‘but they were nice’ in the same sentence. How tf would she conclude that they were nice if she so call didn’t get introduced to them…? From the jump I knew she was lying. @yoonsepiphany I had to laugh at her post though because she really said ‘they didn’t care’ and ‘but they were nice’ in the same sentence. How tf would she conclude that they were nice if she so call didn’t get introduced to them…? From the jump I knew she was lying. https://t.co/gZPzL6fRHo

The singer did rise to her defense but soon deleted the tweet.

It also didn’t help that the singer replied to another fan by saying:

SZA @sza @EMIlILLL I don’t think they knew who I was 😂😭 they were nice tho @EMIlILLL I don’t think they knew who I was 😂😭 they were nice tho

ARMYs soon filled the comment section proving to the singer that BTS knew her, by sharing clips of J-Hope playing her song Good Days on his birthday Vlive.

However, not everyone feels the same way. Some claimed that the situation is being blown out of proportion, saying that “they don’t care” is just a Black slang but doesn’t have a negative connotation. Many are also pointing out that the concert was dark and loud, implying that it would have been difficult for them to see each other or even talk.

pgs100 @loveall90_ @sza @EMIlILLL Honestly the members their don’t know a lot of English so they probably were shy to engage more @sza @EMIlILLL Honestly the members their don’t know a lot of English so they probably were shy to engage more

Meanwhile, netizens also sparked off a logical debate - ARMYs commented that J-Hope playing Good Days does not mean he would know how SZA looked in real life, implying that not all fans who listen to songs know the artist’s face.

Yoongle Bells @cypher_part0613 @sza @EMIlILLL Those who are going " but Hobi played your song!" Have you ever considered them knowing a song and an artist by name but not knowing what they look like irl? The lights were dimmed and so many things were happening at once. I totally understand if they didn't recognize her. @sza @EMIlILLL Those who are going " but Hobi played your song!" Have you ever considered them knowing a song and an artist by name but not knowing what they look like irl? The lights were dimmed and so many things were happening at once. I totally understand if they didn't recognize her.

𝘾𝙤𝙘𝙤 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙚 @BlondedBooze SZA @sza @EMIlILLL I don’t think they knew who I was 😂😭 they were nice tho @EMIlILLL I don’t think they knew who I was 😂😭 they were nice tho Quotes tryna get there aha moment with a SS of her telling him happy birthday. That doesn’t prove that they know what she looks like damn twitter.com/sza/status/146… Quotes tryna get there aha moment with a SS of her telling him happy birthday. That doesn’t prove that they know what she looks like damn twitter.com/sza/status/146…

ٰ @ThePopBase @sza @EMIlILLL They know who you are. He played your song and you wished him a happy birthday @sza @EMIlILLL They know who you are. He played your song and you wished him a happy birthday https://t.co/7oJx6GdTCF

| 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓑𝓮𝓪𝓾𝓽𝔂 𝓸𝓯 𝓜𝓪𝓴𝓮𝓾𝓹 | ot7 💖🧈 @QueenKanisha23 @daegusgenius SZA IS STILL EVERYTHING 💖 BUT FEEL LIKE SHE WAS JUST NERVOUS… I WISH SHE HAD THE COURAGE ENOUGH TO GO TO THE REST OF THE GUYS & SAID HI 👋🏾 THEY WOULDN’T OF IGNORED HER AT ALL THEY ARE SO SWEET AND KIND LIKE I’VE SEE OTHER CELEBS DO IT BEFORE GIRLL I WOULD OF FOR SURE!! 💯🤷🏾‍♀️💟 @daegusgenius SZA IS STILL EVERYTHING 💖 BUT FEEL LIKE SHE WAS JUST NERVOUS… I WISH SHE HAD THE COURAGE ENOUGH TO GO TO THE REST OF THE GUYS & SAID HI 👋🏾 THEY WOULDN’T OF IGNORED HER AT ALL THEY ARE SO SWEET AND KIND LIKE I’VE SEE OTHER CELEBS DO IT BEFORE GIRLL I WOULD OF FOR SURE!! 💯🤷🏾‍♀️💟

SZA fans commented that the singer posting birthday wishes for the BTS member on her story does not mean she would recognize them or be friendly with them in real life, at what was likely their first meeting.

Even Lizzo was dragged into the fanwar. The singer quote-retweeted SZA's tweet, saying that she did introduce her to the members but the music was loud. While the tweet is harmless, she ended it with #LEAVESZAALONE, adding fuel to the fire. She later deleted the tweet.

